These Were Americans’ Top Movies of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the best cinema moments of the year, and a new study just revealed all the fan favorite films for 2022.
OnePoll, a market research company, conducted a study between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 to ask 2,000 Americans in a random double-opt-in survey to share their most-liked movies for 2022—and now, the results are in.
Among all the people polled, 19% selected Top Gun: Maverick as one of their favorites, making it the post popular choice. Check out the rest of the top “best” movies below:
Top Ten “Best” Movies of 2022
- Top Gun: Maverick – 19%
- Jurassic World: Dominion – 17%
- Enola Holmes 2 – 15%
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – 14%
- The Batman – 14%
- Thor: Love and Thunder – 13%
- Death on the Nile – 13%
- The Whale – 11%
- Amsterdam – 11%
- Bodies Bodies Bodies – 11%
While the Tom Cruise-led film received the largest total number of thumbs up, other movies received a higher percentage of positive reviews in relation to the number of people surveyed, including Where the Crawdads Sing (61%) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (58%).
Most Universally Liked Movies *Based on the number of people who watched
- Where the Crawdads Sing – 60%
- Black Adam – 58%
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 58%
- The King’s Man – 57%
- Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness – 57%
- Bullet Train – 56%
- The Woman King – 56%
- The Gray Man – 56%
- The Lost City – 55%
- Elvis – 55%
There was only one streaming-only film to make the top ten list, which was Enola Holmes 2. But OnePoll also surveyed for the most watched streaming-only movies, with Tyler Perry‘s A Madea Homecoming taking the top slot at 19%.
Most Watched Streaming-Only Movies
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming – 19%
- Enola Holmes 2 – 18%
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – 17%
- The Tinder Swindler – 16%
- Cheaper by the Dozen – 16%
- Turning Red – *16%
- Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”- 15%
- Hocus Pocus 2 – 14%
- Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John Mcafee – 14%
- Prey – 13%
*’Turning Red’ was given an extremely limited theatrical release before being rerouted nationwide for a streaming-only premiere on Disney+
Source link