These Were Americans’ Top Movies of 2022


With 2022 drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the best cinema moments of the year, and a new study just revealed all the fan favorite films for 2022. 

OnePoll, a market research company, conducted a study between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 to ask 2,000 Americans in a random double-opt-in survey to share their most-liked movies for 2022—and now, the results are in. 

Among all the people polled, 19% selected Top Gun: Maverick as one of their favorites, making it the post popular choice. Check out the rest of the top “best” movies below:

Top Ten “Best” Movies of 2022

  • Top Gun: Maverick – 19%
  • Jurassic World: Dominion – 17%
  • Enola Holmes 2 – 15%
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – 14%
  • The Batman – 14%
  • Thor: Love and Thunder – 13%
  • Death on the Nile – 13%
  • The Whale – 11%
  • Amsterdam – 11%
  • Bodies Bodies Bodies – 11% 



