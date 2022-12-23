These Were Americans’ Top Movies of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the best cinema moments of the year, and a new study just revealed all the fan favorite films for 2022.

OnePoll, a market research company, conducted a study between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 to ask 2,000 Americans in a random double-opt-in survey to share their most-liked movies for 2022—and now, the results are in.

Among all the people polled, 19% selected Top Gun: Maverick as one of their favorites, making it the post popular choice. Check out the rest of the top “best” movies below:

Top Ten “Best” Movies of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick – 19%

Jurassic World: Dominion – 17%

Enola Holmes 2 – 15%

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – 14%

The Batman – 14%

Thor: Love and Thunder – 13%

Death on the Nile – 13%

The Whale – 11%

Amsterdam – 11%

Bodies Bodies Bodies – 11%

While the Tom Cruise-led film received the largest total number of thumbs up, other movies received a higher percentage of positive reviews in relation to the number of people surveyed, including Where the Crawdads Sing (61%) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (58%).

Most Universally Liked Movies *Based on the number of people who watched

Where the Crawdads Sing – 60%

Black Adam – 58%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 58%

The King’s Man – 57%

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness – 57%

Bullet Train – 56%

The Woman King – 56%

The Gray Man – 56%

The Lost City – 55%

Elvis – 55%

There was only one streaming-only film to make the top ten list, which was Enola Holmes 2. But OnePoll also surveyed for the most watched streaming-only movies, with Tyler Perry‘s A Madea Homecoming taking the top slot at 19%.

Most Watched Streaming-Only Movies