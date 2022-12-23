These Were the Most Read Travel + Leisure Stories of 2022

In 2022 we saw the world reopen to travel, as more and more Americans were able to get out and explore. And if they weren’t immediately boarding a plane, they were planning a trip as Google searches for scenic sights around the world increased.





Over the summer, the influx of travel caused a bit of chaos at airlines with canceled flights, long lines, and lost luggage pointing that international travel was making a big impact; and as the year comes to an end AAA predicted over 13 million Americans will leave home in what is expected to be the third busiest holiday season for travel since 2000.





When it comes to the best place to call home, our intrepid readers like to keep their options open. They loved our stories on the cheapest countries to retire abroad and the best states for living alone. Just narrowly missing the top 10 was also our roundup of the 10 Best Places to Live in the World. (https://www.travelandleisure.com/best-places-to-live-in-the-world-6827720).





In 2022, we also learned how much our readers love Florida, with our top piece from the Sunshine State being about beautiful Siesta Key.





The great outdoors was also at the forefront as Prince Edward Island and its scenic 435-mile walking route took the spotlight. And last but not least, our savvy readers love to learn new travel tips, from when to book the cheapest flights to how to get an upgrade and how to pack more efficiently.





This year, we polled flight attendants, airfare experts, professional packers, and more industry insiders to get them the information they needed to travel smarter.





Here is a breakdown of the most impactful stories for our readers.









