This actress relationship with businessman???

‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ actress Sonali Sehgal courting businessman ashish Sajnani.

A replacement associated with the courting existence of actress Sonali Sehgal has come to the fore.

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who has been maintaining her love existence far from the limelight for pretty a while now, is reportedly courting hotelier ashish Sajnani. According to a document in an information portal, they’re courting every different for approximately four-5 years. They have saved their courting a mystery as they each do now no longer need the limelight on their affair.

Sonali has constantly attempted to hold her private existence personal and desires her to pay attention to her work. They even try and keep away from being withinside the identical body on social media notwithstanding striking out together. His near pals have additionally obtained the identical order.

ashish isn’t from the leisure industry, he’s pals with a maximum of the humans withinside the industry. The actress has in no way been related to any of her co-stars. When Sonali became requested approximately rumors of her courting ashish Sajnani,

version and actress Sonali Sehgal, who has become well-known with the function of Riya withinside the film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, has additionally been the winner of the 2006 ‘Miss india International Contest’. Sonali will subsequently be visible withinside the film ‘Noorani Chehre’ along with nawazuddin siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.

Apart from being an actress, Sonali is likewise a social media influencer. She additionally runs her very own YouTube channel. Sonali Sehgal frequently stocks her warm photos.