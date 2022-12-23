Thousands of Britons receive £30 discount off water bills

Works will take place at the newly purchased Hawkstore reservoir, as well as at three other water sources in Cornwall, with ex-quarries and mines to be repurposed as water sources.

Another supplier, Anglian Water, recently announced a £135million to help customers struggling with the cost of living during 2023.

This will support an estimated 330,000 customers next year with discounted tariffs on water bills and up to 50 percent off for eligible customers.

Wendy, 79, from Peterborough, has previously benefited from Anglian Water’s ExtraCare service.She contacted Anglian Water’s customer care team about her high water bill.