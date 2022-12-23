Categories
Three factors shown to have ‘strong associations with Alzheimer’s


Alzheimer’s disease risk factors

The NHS highlights other known risk factors that could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia.

Certain risk factors can not be modified; for example, the probability of developing Alzheimer’s disease after the age of 65 doubles every five years.

Other modifiable risk factors include several conditions, such as:

  • High blood pressure
  • High cholesterol
  • Cardiovascular disease.

Habitual risks for Alzheimer’s disease include smoking and leading a sedentary lifestyle, which can lead to obesity.



