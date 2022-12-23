Tips For Balancing Out The Emotional Labor In A Relationship

Unbalanced emotional labor may have been silently building in your relationship since you and your other half first started dating, but that doesn’t mean it has to continue that way. The first step to redistributing work is by noticing the issue and how it plays out between you and your partner.

Marriage notes that emotional labor is often invisible, making it hard to spot when there’s an imbalance. However, it can be identified through a few common signs. For example, the person doing more emotional labor will often be the one to finish (or delegate) household chores, soothe the other person whenever they need it, and compromise their desires in the relationship.

Clinical social worker Alena Gerst explained to MindBodyGreen, “Many people, women, in particular, don’t even realize they are carrying a heavier total load and, therefore, bearing the burden of emotional labor.” While it might be frustrating to realize one person has been doing more than their share, the only way to find balance is by recognizing that an imbalance exists in the first place.