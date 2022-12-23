Tips for eco-friendly Christmas: How to celebrate while doing

Choosing the right wrapping paper
According to environmental charity WRAP, recycling centers do not accept all kinds of wrapping paper due to their plastic film and metallic elements.
1. Crumble your paper and observe whether it remains crumbled or bounces back. If it bounces, it cannot be recycled.
2. Avoid using tissue and tissue-like packing papers as they contain short fibers, which cannot be recycled.
3. Remove decorative accessories like tape, ribbons, etc.
Managing the leftover food
1. Store your leftover turkey for up to two days in the refrigerator.
2. What’s left over can be frozen and defrosted later before use.
3. Your leftover Christmas pudding will keep for two weeks in the fridge.
4. Most importantly, cook less and waste less.
What to do with the tree?
1. You can plant your tree in your garden if it has firm roots. Avoid keeping it indoors.
2. Avoid using glitter and lights; they are not recyclable.
3. The local council can collect a tree without roots from your home after Christmas.
4. Artificial trees shouldn’t be thrown away. Keep them for next year or donate them to homes for the needy.
FAQs:
- What else can you do for Christmas gifts?
Instead of giving Christmas gifts, think about spending time with your loved ones.
- What is a sustainable celebration?
Consider recycling household items to create holiday decorations. To have a sustainable Christmas, use your creativity to decorate your home!
