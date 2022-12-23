Transfer news LIVE as Man Utd scout £40m star, Liverpool £250m

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has admitted he would love to play with Raphinha again amid reports Barcelona are already considering selling the Brazil winger.

The Portuguese played with the former Leeds man at Sporting Lisbon and waxed lyrical about how the 25-year-old would “give everything” after he was asked by The Athletic to name a player he would like to reunite with.

“So many. Raphinha, who is now at Barcelona, would be one,” he said. “The chemistry between me and him was really good. I didn’t play with him for a long time at Sporting, but I felt he was a team-mate who would give everything for me.”

It comes after the Brazilian was linked with a move back to the Premier League just five months after moving to La Liga in a £57m transfer, with Sport claiming the club are not impressed.

READ MORE