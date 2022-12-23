Travelers at South Florida’s airports met with long lines,

MIAMI – Throngs of travelers at South Florida’s airport are being met with long lines, delays, and in some instances canceled flights due to a winter blast across the midwest.

As of early Friday morning, 26 flights domestic had been delayed and 24 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International, 23 domestic flights were delayed and 52 were canceled.

Nationwide, 7,502 domestic flights were delayed and 5,332 were canceled.

Clint Henderson, of ThePointsGuy.com, said the winter weather represents unfortunate timing for travelers.

“The storms right now are perfectly timed by Mother Nature to mess up the holiday travel period,” he said.

Henderson said travelers need to stay a step ahead and be ready to take action when bad weather threatens to complicate their travel plans.

“Track your flight,” he said. “Then if you see it’s going to get canceled, get on the airline app and try to rebook yourself. At the same time, you’re calling on the phone to customer service and you’re walking to the service line at the airport to try to get rebooked.”

If you’re flying on Friday, get to the airport three hours before your departure time for domestic flights and three and a half hours for international flights. Check in online before you arrive at the airport.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day before the Christmas holiday on area highways.

According to officials, 5.8 million people are expected to take to the state’s roadways for holiday travel.

AAA suggests driving early in the morning or later in the evening.

And travelers who are on the road or on the water should be aware that law enforcement officers are planning to be on high alert for impaired or aggressive drivers.