Two of the ‘best’ ways to donate to maximize your tax deduction

Members of the Salvation Army play music during the lighting of the world’s largest Red Kettle in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

This holiday season, it may be possible to lower your taxes while supporting your favorite charity, experts say.

Despite the shaky economy, most Americans plan to donate similar amounts this year as they did last year, a recent Edward Jones study found.

While tax breaks typically aren’t the main reason for giving, experts say some donors may be missing out on the chance for a deduction.

“Many people give money and don’t get any tax benefits because they don’t donate enough to itemize,” said certified financial planner Jeremy Finger, founder and CEO at Riverbend Wealth Management in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Here’s what to know about the charitable deduction before opening your wallet, and two of the “best” ways to give, according to financial advisors.