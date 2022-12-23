Two supplements shown to lower high cholesterol levels

Eating fatty foods, for example, can increase the amount of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Considered to be “bad” for you, LDL cholesterol settles inside of the arteries, narrowing the passageway of blood. Combined with other fatty material in the blood, LDL cholesterol can stick to the artery walls; when a rupture occurs, a person’s life could be on the line.

To elaborate, if a plaque of fatty material cracks from the artery wall, a blood clot will form to heal the injured artery.

If the blood clot blocks the blood supply to the brain, then a stroke occurs; if blood supply to the heart is prevented, a heart attack ensues.

While a healthy diet and exercise are key components of lowering cholesterol levels, could supplements help too?

According to research, omega-3 supplements could help reduce triglycerides and inflammation, thereby reducing a person’s cardiovascular risk.

