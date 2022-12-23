U.S. House passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund federal government

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 29, 2022.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, just in time to beat the midnight deadline to avoid a partial shutdown of federal agencies.

Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a summary released earlier this week by a Senate committee. The figures represent around a 5% increase in nondefense spending, and an 8% hike for the Pentagon and national defense.

The funding measure passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-29. Now that it has been approved by the House, the bill goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law.

The omnibus legislation’s approval in the House and Senate represents the latest bipartisan win for Biden, who has notched a number of legislative victories in the last year on bills that passed with both Republican and Democratic support.

It is also the final major achievement in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speakership. The California Democrat plans to step down from leadership in the next Congress. By passing the federal spending package when she did, Pelosi ensured that government funding levels would be set in stone while Democrats still controlled the House. On Jan. 3, Republicans will take over the chamber.

These guaranteed funding levels include $44.9 billion in military, humanitarian and economic aid for Ukraine. That total includes money to replenish Pentagon stockpiles of weapons the U.S. sent to Ukraine, along with additional aid for NATO allies.