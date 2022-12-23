Ukraine updates: Kyiv urges Germany-led tank alliance – DW

A senior Ukrainian official has called on Germany to establish a ”European tank alliance” to streamline military aid to Kyiv.

In an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland media outlet on Friday, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister and former ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, called on Germany to supply Kyiv with its Leopard main battle tank and Marder infantry fighting vehicle.

“If the German government doesn’t want to go it alone on deliveries, then Germany could pursue a leadership role on the continent in this, forging a European tank alliance,” Melnyk said.

Melnyk previously floated the idea of an alliance to supply tanks when he stepped down as ambassador in October.

At the time, he suggested European states could pool their stocks of around 2,000 Leopard 2 tank and deliver 10% of those to Ukraine.

In the interview on Friday, Melnyk also asked Germany to follow the United States by delivering the Patriot air defense system.

Berlin recently delivered the system to NATO partner Poland, but prevented Warsaw from forwarding the equipment on to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously said Germany would not unilaterally deliver tanks to Ukraine without support from other countries in Europe.

However, Melnyk called on him to “massively increase military support for my homeland without any ifs or buts.”

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Friday, December 23:

Local politician attacks Putin for Ukraine ‘war’ reference

A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law.

Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military operation.” He signed laws in March that prescribe steep fines and jail terms for discrediting or spreading “deliberately false information” about the armed forces, putting people at risk of prosecution if they call the war by its name.

But he departed from his usual language on Thursday when he told reporters: “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war.”

Nikita Yuferev, an opposition councillor in the city where Putin was born, said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but he had filed it to expose the “mendacity” of the system.

In his challenge, filed in an open letter, Yuferev asked the prosecutor general and interior minister to “hold (Putin) responsible under the law for spreading fake news about the actions of the Russian army.”

Deutsche Bahn supplies Ukrainian railway with generators

Germany’s national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, is supporting Ukraine’s state railway company with emergency generators in the wake of ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The first 63 generators being sent to Ukraine were loaded in Hanover, Deutsche Bahn announced. The donated generators are to be used to power maintenance facilities and train stations, as well as on trains to bridge the supply of lighting, heating and hot water.

Another 325 emergency generators are scheduled to follow in January to supply power to passengers and at the workplaces of the Ukrainian railways.

Zelenskyy back in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy returned home on Friday after a visit to Washington in which he secured $1.85 billion (€1.74 billion) military aid package.

On his way back to Ukraine, Zelenskyy stopped briefly in Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda, another important ally.

“We are working for victory. Good day to all!” Zelenskyy in his first video address since returning to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president used the opportunity to thank the Netherlands for pledging up to €2.5 billion to help pay for military equipment and rebuild critical infrastructure next year.

