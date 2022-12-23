Understanding Your Relationship With Money | The ET Money Show

Updated Dec 23, 2022 | 09:50 PM IST

Money is a tricky thing. While we all desire it, not all of us build healthy relationships with our money. And for the past couple of days, stock markets, too, have added to some stress of the investors. And so on the ET Money show, we decided to understand the various layers of our relationship with money. How to be mindful about money? How to differentiate between what’s enough and what we need? And how to analyse our behaviour for money. To decode the mantra of mind over money we brought on board Dr. Manish Jain, senior consultant- psychiatry, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital.