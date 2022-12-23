UNI tennis announces 2023 spring schedule – UNI Athletics

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI tennis has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season, slated to begin in mid-January on the road.

The Panthers will host 8 home duals this spring, including 4 against Missouri Valley Conference competition. UNI is expected to split its home contests between the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo and the on-campus UNI Tennis Complex based on weather conditions.

UNI begins the spring season on Jan. 20 with a road dual at North Dakota with a stop at Minnesota State-Mankato the following day before returning home for its first home competition of the year with a Jan. 28 meet against Omaha, followed by a Feb. 3 matchup with Kansas City. The Panthers head to Illinois the following weekend for a Feb. 11 dual at Northern Illinois before taking on Chicago State on Feb. 12.

The home non-conference slate concludes with a Friday-Sunday series with UNI taking on St. Thomas on Feb. 17 and SIU-Edwardsville on Feb. 19 before a March 4 trip to Milwaukee.

The Panthers open MVC dual play on March 19 hosting conference newcomer UIC at 10 a.m. before another Illinois road trip to Bradley on March 25 and Illinois State the following day. UNI opens April with back-to-back duals against Valparaiso and Missouri State, and will conclude the home schedule on April 15 against Drake.

The 2023 MVC Women’s Tennis Championship will be held April 21-23, hosted by Illinois State.

2023 UNI Spring Tennis Schedule (Home events in BOLD / All times listed as CT)