Warzone 2 Season 2: Release date, Resurgence map leak, Ronin

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is well into its very first season, and another major content update arrives with Season 2. Here’s everything we know about Warzone 2 Season 2 so far, including the release date, leaked Resurgence map, and expected content.





With Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update live, having brought the Chimera Assault Rifle, weapon balance, and quality of life changes before the Holidays, players are looking forward to the next major content update with Season 2.

There have been a handful of leaks surrounding the new season such as World at War’s Castle map making a return, but we’re breaking down everything we know about the battle royale side of the update.

Here’s everything we know about Warzone 2 Season 2 including its start date, leaks surrounding the Resurgence map and new Operator, and all of the content we expect the update to include.

Thanks to Season 1’s Battle Pass timer, Warzone 2 Season 2 is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Seasonal content usually goes live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT, and we’d expect Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 to be no different.

Warzone 2 Resurgence map leaked

There’s no guarantee that it will arrive in Warzone 2 Season 2, but it appears the next Resurgence map leaked earlier in December.

This leaked Resurgence map takes players to an island once again and features POIs such as Castle, Port, Power Plant, and Town Center. Activision has been taking down images of the map so it appears to be legitimate.

Leaks have indicated that the next Resurgence map will arrive in 2023, but we’ll need to wait and see whether it’s on the slate for Season 2.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Operator leaked

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2’s key art was leaked, revealing the Ronin Operator will make a return.

Ronin, who is based on real-life US Army Veteran Tu Lam who provided motion capture for the character, made his debut in Modern Warfare 2019. It appears he returns in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2, with the season appearing to take on a Japanese theme.

Warzone 2 Season 2 expected content

From another Battle Pass to new weapons, here’s everything we expect to arrive in Warzone 2 Season 2:

Modern Warfare & Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

New weapons

Ronin Operator

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Major bug fixes & quality of life changes

Perhaps a Resurgence map

Perhaps a new DMZ area similar to Building 21

Image Credit: Activision