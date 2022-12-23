We look at whether Kieran broke the rules on The Traitors

Before leaving, Kieran seemed to signal with his eyes that it was Wilf who was the Traitor to Hannah but this may have just been the editing.

Then there were exchanged glances between Hannah, Aaron and Meryl and they seemed confused and even more suspicious.

Hannah held her face in her hands as she seemed to realise she’d been betrayed.

Wilf simply said: “P****” and it seemed to be the game was over. They were all in tumult as Will tried to defend himself and Aaron said what did Kieran mean about parting gift.

Eventually, they chose to vote Wilf out and the Faithfuls took home the cash but it only seemed with Kieran’s words they were led to victory.

Kieran didn’t explicitly give away the game but his crypticness did seem to pave the way toward Wilf’s unmasking.

The Traitors is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now