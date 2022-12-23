What does the Royal Family eat at Christmas – experts explain

Christmas Day Lunch

Mr McGrady, who was with the royals from 1982 until 1993 and cooked them seven Christmas Day lunches, said preparing the lunch is a “military operation” that starts “weeks in advance”.

Despite no doubt having a huge variety to choose from, the royals have the “same meal each year”, Mr McGrady explained.

The post-church meal includes: “Salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert.”

Mr McGrady continued: “They didn’t do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys. We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children’s nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch.”