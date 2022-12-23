What I got wrong in 2022: The sequel

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday.

Good morning. This year is winding slowly to a close (rather like the train I am due to catch to my in-laws this evening). Yesterday I did the first half of my annual self-audit, taking us up to the fall of Boris Johnson. Today I tackle the mistakes I made in the second half of the year.

A very happy Christmas to those of you that celebrate it and thanks so much for all your lovely, thought-provoking emails.

Inside Politics is edited by Jonathan Moules today. Follow Stephen on Twitter @stephenkb and please send gossip, thoughts and feedback to insidepolitics@ft.com.

Truss and nonsense

When Boris Johnson was forced from office, Liz Truss became prime minister for 49 incredibly destructive days. That Truss became prime minister was not a surprise to me: I thought both that whoever faced Rishi Sunak in the run-off round among Conservative party members would win, describing it as a “golden ticket” and Truss, who had managed to do a good job of retaining her credibility on the right while having enough support from elsewhere in the party, was the best-placed politician to do so.

I don’t think this was a particularly hard call, frankly: it was pretty obvious from polls of the membership, talking to party members and the ConservativeHome membership survey. Polls aren’t infallible, and they once again overestimated the strength of the Tory right, but there was never any reason to suppose that the polls or the perennially reliable ConHome survey were wrong this time.

I expected Liz Truss would run into political trouble for the same reason I thought whoever won the Tory leadership election would run into trouble: with the exception of Grant Shapps, every candidate in that race was running as if what the public wanted was to abandon Boris Johnson’s policy programme, when it was pretty clear that what they wanted was to keep the programme and abandon the scandals and the failure to deliver.

What I didn’t expect was for Truss’s problem to be the markets rather than the voters, though in many ways these two things were intimately linked: if I expected British voters to at some point look at the Truss premiership and go “wait a second, this is nuts!” I should also have expected that at some point, markets might too. (And indeed, vice versa: in the grand scheme of things, it has taken British voters not all that much time to get to the same conclusion about Brexit as markets did on the evening of June 23 2016: it’s bad!)

I then thought — along with essentially everyone in the UK with more than two brain cells to blink at one another — that Truss’s leadership was essentially doomed:

I now put the chances she will be removed before the next election at 95 per cent: I accept there is a remote possibility that some event I have failed to predict or some sudden stroke of luck will save her leadership. Aliens might threaten to eradicate all life on earth unless the Conservatives let her lead them into the next election. Some kind of financial scandal might bring down the other 356 Conservative members of parliament. These things are all possible, but not in any way likely.

But I also thought Truss had a 50/50 chance of staggering on until September 2023, the earliest she could be removed without anyone in the Conservative party having to exert themselves to oust her. Now, of course, in many ways, this prediction is non-falsifiable! Because Truss went of her own accord it is possible that she could have staggered on for a while longer. But I think this prediction was actually completely wrong, because I now realise that it was essentially implausible that a Truss government could have passed Jeremy Hunt’s market-calming measures into law. And even had Truss dug in, she would have gone within a month because she couldn’t have survived her fiscal event. This is a reminder of what I learnt from the mistake I wrote about yesterday: if your survival depends on not doing anything controversial, you are not going to survive very long.

Ultimately Truss went of her own accord, and I was right to predict that before doing so she would remove some of her aides (suspending her communications director Jason Stein), sack her chief secretary to the Treasury and bring in a figure from the past to steady the ship (in this case Jeremy Hunt). I actually underestimated her willingness to remove Kwasi Kwarteng, which I thought she wouldn’t do because of their political and social proximity and because it was her last card. Politicians rarely play their last card. Yes, it was in part that while Kwarteng was at the IMF others in Downing Street and Whitehall lobbied hard to remove him. But a big part of it, too, is that Liz Truss is pretty ruthless.

So the useful lessons from my mistakes here, I think are:

1) Assume that if the voters have a problem, markets may well get there first.

2) If you are so weak that your only way to survive as leader is to drift hopelessly avoiding any form of controversy, you are almost certainly not going to survive as leader.

3) Liz Truss is a ruthless operator.

That third one might seem irrelevant and arguably it should be. But as the politics team’s excellent long read about Truss’s mayfly premiership reminds us, Truss hasn’t gone away. She thinks she has lost a battle but not yet the war. There is no prospect of her becoming prime minister again, of course: but that ruthlessness may yet come back to haunt Sunak next year.

Last-minute gifts

Last Christmas Seb gave me a very thoughtful gift — David Kynaston’s marvellous account of the FT’s first 100 years — and he has always been a great help to me, both before and after my arrival here. I’m going to miss him a lot.

This Christmas, why not give Seb the gift of buying his new book, The Fall of Boris Johnson, a great, gossipy read about the demise of 2022’s second-worst prime minister.

Now try this

My favourite film of the year: this was a close one in what was a very good year for cinema I think. Ali & Ava, Swan Song, Red Rocket, The Worst Person In The World, Cyrano, Paris 13th, Official Competition, Parallel Mothers, Playground — these were all brilliant films I could watch again and again.

But for me the best film of the year was Aftersun: a clever and moving bit of filmmaking featuring an astonishingly compelling performance from a 12-year-old debutant.

Georgina’s picks: I also thought Aftersun was magnificent. My favourite film from this year was either Everything Everywhere all at Once or RRR, an Indian Telugu-language epic and ludicrously OTT. And from the archive, but undoubtedly the best film I watched in 2022, was Memories of Murder. Directed by Bong Joon-Ho, this deft portrayal of the all-consuming hunt for one of South Korea’s most infamous serial killers stayed long with me. Plus, the recurrent drop-kicking in the film teeters on the edge of being excessive — but I love it. (Georgina Quach)

Top stories today

New ambulance strikes announced | Unison, the biggest ambulance workers’ union, announced two new strike dates in January. The Royal College of Nursing is also poised to announce further stoppages.

Britain joins criticism of US green subsidies | Britain added to international criticism of US president Joe Biden’s massive package of green subsidies, warning that they are protectionist and will hit UK-based makers of electric vehicles, batteries and other renewables.

Rishi Sunak appoints adviser on ministerial ethics | The prime minister has appointed Investment banker Sir Laurie Magnus as his ethics adviser, but Sunak was criticised for not giving the role more teeth.

Rail commuters in England hit with 5.9% fare rise | Train passengers in England will be hit by a rise in ticket prices of nearly 6 per cent in March, even though ministers intervened to keep fare rises substantially below inflation.