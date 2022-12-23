When will ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ be on

The new Sony movie serving as a biopic on the famed singer Whitney Houston is hitting theaters over the holiday season, and in 2023, it’ll also head to Netflix US. Here’s when we’re expecting I Wanna Dance with Somebody to head to the streamer.

Written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kasi Lemmons, this new biopic movie hopes to be following in the successful footsteps of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocket Man in reliving the musical career of Whitney Houston.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody stars Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters.

The movie begins its theatrical run on December 23rd and was produced on a budget of $45 million. It debuted to mostly mixed reviews, with IGN saying it’s “yet another music biopic that feels like a checklist of events rather than riveting drama.”

When will I Wanna Dance With Somebody be on Netflix in the United States?

Through a first window deal Netflix struck in 2021 and began in 2022, all Sony Pictures movies head to Netflix (except some of the subsidiary output) for 18 months that make up the first window.

This first window comes after the theatrical window has finished. That has ranged between 120 days to 156 days based on all the movies that have been released thus far, including the likes of Uncharted, Father Stu, Bullet Train, and others.

In this case, Netflix in the United States, the absolute earliest I Wanna Dance With Somebody will head to the service is on April 22nd, 2023.

By the absolute latest, the movie will be available on Netflix US by June 2023.

Some of the other Sony Pictures movies set to release on Netflix in 2023 include The Woman King, Devotion, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Will international regions of Netflix receive I Wanna Dance With Somebody?

The likely answer is yes for most countries, although we don’t have firm dates.

Netflix India consistently receives new Sony movies 120 days after release, meaning you will see the movie added around the same time as the US in Spring 2023.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see I Wanna Dance With Somebody added sometime in 2024/25.

Are you going to watch I Wanna Dance With Somebody in the theaters or wait for it to head to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.