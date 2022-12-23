Where is ‘1923’ Filmed? The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Filmed In

The Sheridanverse is expanding over at Paramount+ with the premiere of the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

The Western series tackles the Dutton family’s origin story, diving into the lives of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). The synopsis reads, “The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The series takes place in predominately in Montana. However, as Decider’s Joel Keller described in his review, there are plenty of “side trips to the Native school and to Kenya.” This is reflected in their filming experience, which occurred in multiple countries around the world.

Curious about where 1923 was filmed? Continue reading for everything you need to know about the shooting locations of this new Yellowstone spin-off.

Where Was 1923 Filmed?

The production for 1923 began in Montana, per local news reports. NBC Montana reported in June that the Civic Center in Butte, Montana was rented out “for several months” and filming took place in historic Uptown, bringing over 160 jobs to the town, with other estimates raising as high as 500.

However, the series went on to film around the globe. Taylor Sheridan, creator of 1923, 1883, and Yellowstone, spoke to Deadline, along with executive producer David Glasser, about their experiences filming. They stated that a large chunk of the first two episodes were shot in Africa, with Sheridan saying, “I would argue that 1883 was the most expensive first season of a TV show ever made,” before comparing the series to Game of Thrones.

The two continued to discuss the four countries where they filmed: South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Malta.

“You saw six thousand sheep, three thousand cattle, and as this show keeps going, you’re in Africa. All real. You know how hard it is to move a crew around in Africa in 2022 with Covid, and all the rules and all the politics?” explained Sheridan, stressing that they traveled all over Africa, and weren’t just in “one little preserve.”

Glasser added that they also went to Malta, which is a country in Europe, and stopped in Kabul.

1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+.