Where Is Xur Today? (December 23-27) – Destiny 2 Exotic Items And

It’s the night–or two–before Christmas, and Xur has once again popped into the Destiny 2 Solar system with a gift bag that’s loaded with presents. For all the Guardians on Xur’s nice list this year, you can expect the usual assortment of Exotic arms and armor, as well as a few legendary-class goodies as well. Here’s where you can find Xur and what Exotics he’s selling this week.

This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher’s Grave area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Hard Light. Hunters can pick up the Graviton Forfeit helmet, Titans can grab the An Insurmountable Skullfort helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Apotheosis Veil helmet.

Xur Location

Xur’s location on Nessus.

Head to Nessus and use the Watcher’s Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram – 97 legendary shards

Hard Light – 29 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit – 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort- 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil – 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon – 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man’s Tale – 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Hard Light

A versatile auto rifle, Hard Light’s key perk is that it can switch between Void, Solar, and Arc energy types on the fly by holding down the reload button. That makes it handy when facing down multiple enemies who are juggling various shield-type attributes, plus you can ricochet shots for extra damage in a firefight.

Dead Man’s Tale

Nothing too fancy for Dead Man’s Tale this week, as the primary perk on this particular roll is Moving Target. That’ll give you a slight edge when you’re aiming down sights, and the High-Caliber rounds are a nice touch for keeping tougher foes at bay.

Hammer-forged rifling

High-Caliber rounds

Moving target

Short-action stock

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon’s roll this week is all about establishing momentum, as the Opening Shot perk comes with improved accuracy and range. That’ll give you at least one good stack of Paracausal Shot for the final round in the chamber, while the rest of the perks on offer provide a quick reload and increased stability. A nice selection in total, for this legacy Exotic hand cannon.

Chambered compensator

Alloy magazine

Opening shot

Textured grip

Legendary Weapons

Chrysura Melo Energy Auto Rifle Extended Barrel / Polygonal Rifling Appended Mag / Alloy Magazine Fourth Time’s the Charm Multikill Clip Deafening Whisper Energy Grenade Launcher Countermass / Linear Compensator High-Velocity Rounds / Implosion Rounds Lead from Gold Auto-Loading Holster Tarantula Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle Corkscrew Rifling / Full Bore Enhanced Battery / Projection Fuse Field Prep Wellspring Jian 7 Rifle Energy Pulse Rifle SLO-12 Post / SPO-28 Front Flared Magwell / Light Mag Zen Moment Outlaw The Third Axiom Energy Pulse Rifle Extended Barrel / Hammer-Forged Rifling Appended Mag / Armor-Piercing Rounds Zen Moment Thresh First In, Last Out Energy Shotgun Hammer-Forged Rifling / Smallbore Tactical Mag / Extended Mag Hip-Fire Grip Eye of the Storm Extraordinary Rendition Kinetic Submachine Gun Corkscrew Rifling / Extended Barrel Tactical Mag / Flared Magwell Surplus Tap the Trigger

Legendary Armor

Titan Type Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intelligence Strength Total Vigil of Heroes Titan Gauntlets 2 8 19 9 14 8 60 Vigil of Heroes Titan Chest Armor 14 12 7 14 9 7 63 Vigil of Heroes Titan Mark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vigil of Heroes Titan Helmet 13 14 2 15 6 12 62 Vigil of Heroes Titan Leg Armor 16 2 9 6 2 23 58 Warlock Type Vigil of Heroes Warlock Gauntlets 14 12 7 17 7 6 63 Vigil of Heroes Warlock Chest Armor 6 13 9 6 2 23 59 Vigil of Heroes Warlock Bond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vigil of Heroes Warlock Helmet 10 2 22 19 10 2 65 Vigil of Heroes Warlock Leg Armor 19 10 2 2 6 23 62 Hunter Type Vigil of Heroes Hunter Gauntlets 17 10 6 19 10 2 64 Vigil of Heroes Hunter Chest Armor 9 9 12 16 7 8 61 Vigil of Heroes Hunter Cloak 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vigil of Heroes Hunter Helmet 7 10 13 9 13 6 58 Vigil of Heroes Hunter Leg Armor 12 9 10 2 18 10 61

Exotic Armor

Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit

We’ve seen better stats on previous Graviton Forfeit rolls from Xur before, so unless you’re looking to complete your collection, it’s safe to give this Hunter Exotic a miss this week. Otherwise, it’s the cool-looking helmet that you all know and love, and for other Guardians encountering it, loathe. For Hunters who prize their invisibility abilities, Graviton Forfeit provides a great number of beneficial perks the second that you vanish from sight.

Mobility: 21

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 8

Discipline: 16

Intellect: 2

Strength: 10

Total: 59

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort

Players who choose to play as Titans who wield Arc energy will get a real kick out of this great helmet, especially when you’re ready to start a close-quarters mosh pit. Transfusion Matrix will make all kills with Arc melee abilities trigger health regeneration and restore melee energy, making this one of the best punch-happy Exotics out there.

Mobility: 16

Resilience: 7

Recovery: 13

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 9

Strength: 13

Total: 64

Apotheosis Veil

Apotheosis Veil

A brilliant Exotic helmet that will keep your Warlock in the fight for longer, Apotheosis Veil won’t just trigger health regeneration when you activate a Super, it’ll restore your melee, grenade, and Rift energy as well. It works with any subclass, making it a valuable helmet to equip when you’re building around survivability and abilities.