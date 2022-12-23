Why Minnie Driver Joined Witcher: Blood Origin

This Christmas, the Witcher world returns to Netflix with Blood Origin, a four-part series telling the origin of the very first Witcher. One of the biggest surprises is the inclusion of Minnie Driver in the series.
Driver plays Seanchaí, the narrative voice for the series. An accomplished actor in her own right with a storied career, Driver’s inclusion in Blood Origin is a different move for her, as Driver is entering a world of high-fantasy, not something she’s known for. So what drew her to this role?