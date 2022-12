Why Minnie Driver Joined Witcher: Blood Origin

This Christmas, the Witcher world returns to Netflix with Blood Origin, a four-part series telling the origin of the very first Witcher. One of the biggest surprises is the inclusion of Minnie Driver in the series.

Driver plays Seanchaí, the narrative voice for the series. An accomplished actor in her own right with a storied career, Driver’s inclusion in Blood Origin is a different move for her, as Driver is entering a world of high-fantasy, not something she’s known for. So what drew her to this role?



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Witcher%3A%20Blood%20Origin%20-%20Meet%20%C3%88ile%2C%20The%20Fighting%20Bard”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/02\/38c10b8b-af0b-4ffb-893a-9cf42c1acec6\/trailer_witcher_bloodorogin_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/02\/38c10b8b-af0b-4ffb-893a-9cf42c1acec6\/trailer_witcher_bloodorogin_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/02\/38c10b8b-af0b-4ffb-893a-9cf42c1acec6\/trailer_witcher_bloodorogin_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/02\/38c10b8b-af0b-4ffb-893a-9cf42c1acec6\/trailer_witcher_bloodorogin_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/02\/38c10b8b-af0b-4ffb-893a-9cf42c1acec6\/trailer_witcher_bloodorogin_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/02\/38c10b8b-af0b-4ffb-893a-9cf42c1acec6\/trailer_witcher_bloodorogin_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: Witcher: Blood Origin – Meet Èile, The Fighting Bard

“I like origin stories,” Driver told GameSpot. “I like well-done origin stories. And I think that we’re kind of honing now that the prequel has become not such a dirty word in moviemaking. It’s really cool that they get the attention they deserve. And I really like this one. I like the idea of the inception of The Witcher like this character that we’ve sort of come to love in this universe that was that he heralded. I love going back to see the beginning of that. And like, you know, being the person that kind of guides you through that. That’s such a huge honor, it’s cool.”

The Witcher has its own passionate fanbase and is a well-established universe of stories and characters. Driver was coming into this world after the fact, but she didn’t find the experience to be intimidating. “I was really just on set with Joey,” Driver said, referring to her only scene partner during the shoot, Joey Batey, reprising his role as Jaskier. “So that made it a lot more chamber. And it’s only when you really start looking at the whole thing. Does it become a bit overwhelming? And like, oh my god, I’m glad I took that seriously because it really is speaking to this huge universe. But no, it was it was it was really great. The way that it was set up was very chamber and concept and execution, which I think is maybe also what gives it its sparse quality, which given how rich and amazingly cinematic that world is. I think it’s cool to have that at the beginning of this prequel.”

Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on December 25. Told in four parts, the show takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher series–and Blood Origin leads to the creation of the very first Witcher. The show stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, Zach Wyatt, Michelle Yeoh, and Nathaniel Curtis. It also features Francesca Mills as a warrior with her very own warhammer, which now sits in her bedroom.

The series is written and produced by Lauren Hissirch and Declan De Barra, both of whom worked on The Witcher as showrunner and writer, respectively. The series is based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, who was very supportive of Blood Origin.

In addition to the new series and Witcher Season 3 on the horizon, a remake of the first Witcher game is being made in Unreal Engine 5, and it will be open world.