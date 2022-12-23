Will Netflix Give the Global Hit ‘Alice in Borderland’ a Third

In Season 2, Arisu and Usagi “try to unravel the mysteries of Borderland to return to the real world,” Netflix teases. “In a place they believe holds the key to uncovering these mysteries, they meet allies, enemies, and the mastermind behind all of the games. Arisu and the others pit themselves against games of a scale and difficulty that exceed the first season. The remaining games are only the Jack, Queen, and King cards, but will they be able to collect them all and return to the real world?”