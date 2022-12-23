Will ‘Yellowstone’ air a new Season 5 episode on Christmas 2022?

This Christmas holiday might bring a break in the bad weather that’s been sweeping the country, but for “Yellowstone” fans, Sunday (Dec. 25) may feel like they just got a lump of coal in their stocking. The hit TV show, starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, patriarch of a vast Montana ranching empire, is going dark, as they say in the TV biz, for Christmas Sunday.

(There’s no new Season 5 “Yellowstone” episode airing on Sunday, Dec. 25. But fans can watch “The Dutton Family Holiday Marathon,” featuring “Yellowstone,” “1883″ and “1923″ episodes on the Paramount Network. No cable? Stream “Yellowstone” on Philo, which offers a free trial; and fubo TV, which also offers a free trial. You can also stream with Sling, which has promotional offers.)

Instead of airing a new episode, “Yellowstone” is taking Dec. 25 as a holiday, though the show will return to air its Season 5 midseason finale on the evening of New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. But if your Christmas won’t be complete with a dose of the Duttons and their drama, a special marathon is scheduled.

Instead of only “Yellowstone” episodes, “The Dutton Family Holiday Marathon” which airs on Sunday, Dec. 25, also features episodes of the “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1883″ and “1923.” Both series are created by Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of “Yellowstone.”

In “1883,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as, respectively, James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to Costner’s John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone.” The series, which also starred Sam Elliott, streamed on Paramount +. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as more members of the Dutton family in another prequel, “1923,” which also streams on Paramount +.

The fact that Sheridan’s new series stream on Paramount + is a sign of how eager Paramount is to be in the Taylor Sheridan business, after an earlier deal awarded streaming rights for “Yellowstone” to Peacock, not Paramount +. The new Sheridan shows may get sneak peeks on the Paramount Network following episodes of “Yellowstone,” but they stream on Paramount +.

For those who didn’t get a look at “1883″ and “1923″ when they made their brief appearances on the Paramount Network, ‘The Dutton Family Holiday Marathon” offers another chance to see episodes on cable. “The Dutton Family Holiday Marathon” begins on the Paramount Network at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with Episode 1 of “1883.″ The marathon continues with Episode 2 of “1883.” Then Season 5 episodes of “Yellowstone” begin airing, starting at 12:38 p.m. Those continue until 9:07 p.m. Sunday, when Episode 1 of “1923″ airs.

