Woman, 53, dies after being hit by a police car on 999 call

A 53-year-old woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle in Oldham this morning, shortly after a police chase. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately could not be saved.
Following the incident, there has been a large police response on a stretch of road at Heyside, near the junction with Water Street.
Police taped off a busy road in the area and at least one ambulance is also on the scene.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “At around 10am today (Friday 23 December 2022), officers pursued a suspected stolen vehicle and engaged in short pursuit as a result.
“A short time later a road traffic collision occurred involving a police vehicle and a woman, aged 53, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, but sadly died a short time later despite the best attempts of emergency service personnel.”
Chris Bowen, Chief Superintendent of Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham district said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed.
“We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature. In-line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
“Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.”
