Writers’ clinic will focus on creating suspense and on the power

Two local writers will make presentations for other writers on Jan. 7 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The sessions — for beginners and experienced writers — are free.

9:30 a.m.: “Cultivating Suspense in Your Work” with Bill Loehfelm

Loehfelm says “suspense is often thought of as its own genre, but suspense is also simply the essential question: ‘What happens next?’ Every story needs it — even a book like ‘Huck Finn,’ which we’d never classify as a thriller or suspense novel. Will Jim make it to freedom? Learn ways to keep your readers reading and make your stories ‘unputdownable’.”

Loehfelm wrote the acclaimed series centered on New Orleans Police Department rookie Maureen Coughlin as well as the stand-alone novels “Fresh Kills” and “Bloodroot.” His short fiction and nonfiction have appeared in several anthologies.

11 a.m.: “Yoga and the Power of Creativity” with Rolf van Anders

Van Anders urges writers to “empower yourself to create by unlocking the power of the right brain.” He will focus on:

Customizing your space with music, flowers, sunlight, or whatever energizes you.

Starting each creative session with silent deep-breathing time.

Practicing yoga asanas, or body postures.

Meditating and reflection, which increase frontal cortex activity (linked to focus, calm and concentration).

Van Anders was previously on the staff of the LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans as a fitness coordinator, personal trainer, program designer and instructor in the field of mind/body medicine and wellness exercise.

He’s presented mindfulness training programs at Children’s Hospital, LSU Dental School, LSU Health & Sciences Microbiology Department, LSU Health & Sciences IT Department, and the LSU Health & Sciences Wellness Center.

TV HISTORY: Ellen Hardeman, author of a new memoir titled “Pioneering in New Orleans Television: Memoir of a Star-Struck Kid,” will discuss the memoir at 7 p.m., Jan. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

Hardeman recalls her memories as a young staffer at WDSU-TV who dared to try new things. For example, Hardeman and her young colleagues ventured to New York City for a fashion show, then to L.A. for the biggest movie premiere of the year, and worked live remotes at art openings with artists, then back to New Orleans by train.

The book contains pictures and tales from the early 1950s to today.

GENEALOGY: Gwen Kelley, a librarian at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie who specializes in genealogy, will lead a series of 15 genealogical seminars for beginners and intermediates beginning in January 2023.

The sessions are designed as introductions to basic genealogical research. All will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.

Jan. 4: “United States Census”

Jan. 11: “Vital Records”

BOATING SAFETY: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will conduct a boating safety class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at the North Kenner Library, 630 Esplanade Ave.

The class lasts between six and eight hours. Preregistration is recommended by going to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website.

Students who complete the course will be issued a vessel operators certification card.

CAMELLIAS!: The Camellia Club of New Orleans meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.

It’s part of the American Camellia Society, a national membership organization dedicated to fostering appreciation of and genus of plants in the genus camellia.

The society sponsors a variety of educational opportunities, offers various publications, helps sponsor scientific research, sanctions flower shows, accredits flower show judges and oversees varietal registration of new camellia cultivars.

ART FOR KIDS: Paintedwitlove’s Brittani Landry is a Jazz & Heritage Community Partnership Grant recipient who will give art lesson for kids at the West Bank Regional Library, 2571 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

The two sessions, geared for kids 9 to 12 years of age, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14.

Registration and parental supervision is required. Register online: https://www.jplibrary.net, or call the Children’s Desk at (504) 364-3664.

Chris Smith is manager of adult programming at the Jefferson Parish Public Library.