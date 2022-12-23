Xi turns on Putin and ‘demands letter’ explaining how Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly sent a letter to Vladimir Putin asking him to spell out his proposals on how to end the war in Ukraine. The deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, met with the Chinese President on Wednesday.
Medvedev, a former Russian president, said in a video statement that he and Xi discussed an array of topics, including “the conflict in Ukraine.” Medvedev did not elaborate.
It is now claimed that he travelled to China to collect the letter.
China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticised sanctions against Moscow.
Beijing has only referred to the invasion as the “Ukraine situation” in deference to Moscow, and accused the US and NATO of provoking Putin by expanding into eastern Europe.
In November, Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and Chinese H-6K bombers flew joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
As part of the drills, the Russian bombers landed in China for the first time, and the Chinese bombers flew to an air base in Russia.
In September, China sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in a sweeping joint exercise with Russia.
Source link