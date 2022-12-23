Xi turns on Putin and ‘demands letter’ explaining how Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly sent a letter to Vladimir Putin asking him to spell out his proposals on how to end the war in Ukraine. The deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, met with the Chinese President on Wednesday.

Medvedev, a former Russian president, said in a video statement that he and Xi discussed an array of topics, including “the conflict in Ukraine.” Medvedev did not elaborate.

It is now claimed that he travelled to China to collect the letter.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticised sanctions against Moscow.

Beijing has only referred to the invasion as the “Ukraine situation” in deference to Moscow, and accused the US and NATO of provoking Putin by expanding into eastern Europe.