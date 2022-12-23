Year in Review: Point Roberts Historical Society

By Jessica McVey

2022 was an eventful year for the Point Roberts Historical Society. We had the first eight of what will be close to 30 History Trail signs installed and have had a nice response to them. If you have not seen the bright blue signs yet, be on the lookout for more around the Point this year.

The History Center has a flyer stating where the current ones are located. We just learned that our second grant application to assist in completing the project has been awarded. In August, the historical society celebrated its 40th anniversary with a small program featuring speakers Jim Julius and Mark Swenson.

Mark Swenson attended a state-wide museum conference and gave a well-received presentation on our corner of the world and our history. After opening the History Center in March 2021, we closed for the month of January 2022 due to a local Covid-19 outbreak. Since then, we have had wonderful, interested visitors to the center. Many come for our photo displays, ask great questions, share their Point Roberts stories while others come for our Pacific Northwest-focused gift shop. It was wonderful when the borders fully opened, and we were able to greet many who had not been on the Point for two years. We will have been open for our first full year in February 2023.

The year 2022 was the fifth anniversary of the publication of Mark Swenson’s book, Point Roberts Backstory, available for sale at the History Center.

The 1950 census is loaded onto the computer in the History Center, along with our genealogy software, which makes it easy to research family trees on the Point.

We are always looking for volunteers to help us out, as we have lots of projects on our list to still accomplish.

Our next Historical Society meeting will be Wednesday, February 15 at 7 p.m. in the History Center.

Please consider joining and coming to our meetings.