Categories
Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’: Rowdy Actor Thinks Rip Is Keeping a Big Secret


Yellowstone Season 5 introduced Kai Caster’s character Rowdy, a wrangler at the Dutton Ranch. This season has included more flashbacks to Beth and Rip’s teenage years than ever. Fans already know that Beth is hiding the truth about her sterilization from Rip, but Caster thinks that Rip is keeping his own secret from Beth.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.