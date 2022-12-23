Yellowstone star drops huge hint John Dutton will lose ranch

John Dutton’s (played by Kevin Costner) list of enemies hasn’t exactly shortened in Yellowstone season five. While Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) has made no secret they have unfinished business, John also has the lingering threat of Market Equities and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) along with adoptive son Jamie (Wes Bentley) to contend with going forward. While John always seems to come out on top when it comes to his foes, one of the Paramount drama’s stars has fueled the theory that now may be the time he’s forced out of his family home.

John’s looking in a vulnerable state in both his professional and personal life as Jamie aims to impeach him as Governor and an outbreak of brucellosis threatened to wipe out his herd of cattle.

While the news of Jamie’s attack isn’t common knowledge as it stands, John’s decision to send the herd south for the winter has meant he’ll lose a number of his trusted allies from the bunkhouse.

Rip (Cole Hauser), Ryan (Ian Bohen), Teeter (Jen Landon), Walker (Ryan Bingham) and Jake (Jake Ream) have been assembled to head towards Texas for at least a year to make sure the cows don’t contract the disease.

This comes at a cost, however, both financially and personally as it means John’s daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) would be without her husband and Ryan had to call time on his budding romance with Abby (Lainey Wilson).

