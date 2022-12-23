Zverev sends Hawks into World Tennis League final

Alexander Zverev picked up another win on his comeback from injury as he led the Hawks into the final of the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai on Friday.

The German, out for six months with ankle surgery, followed up his win over former world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andreas Seppi on Friday as the Hawks beat the Eagles 35-24.

That was enough to assure the Hawks of one of the two spots in Saturday’s final.

Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu had given the Eagles the perfect start, beating Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

But Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina levelled for the Hawks with a solid 7-5, 6-1 win over WTA Finals winner Carolina Garcia.

Zverev then stepped up to record his second win in two matches and put the Hawks into the final.

The other finalist will be known once Friday’s second match between the Kites and Falcons is decided.