10 Best Movies That Are Under 90 Minutes, According to IMDb

While there are tons of great, universally loved long films, shorter ones can really come in handy when cinephiles don’t have much time in their hands to put themselves through all those hours — and in truth, there are a lot of equally good picks to choose from.





RELATED: From ‘Nope’ to ‘Barbarian’: Great Movies That Made the Year a Bit Brighter

Whether one is more into adventure, thrillers, or dramas, here are some of our favorite picks that feature different genres with less than 90 minutes of runtime according to IMDb scores, from blockbuster Zombieland all the way down to classics like Charlie Chaplin‘s Modern Times

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Zombieland’ (2009) – IMDb: 7.6

Zombieland focuses on the post-events after a virus turns a good amount of people into zombies. Following four different survivors, Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and Colombus (Jesse Eisenberg), the film explores the group’s strategies as they navigate through a post-apocalyptic world.

One of the most beloved comedies of its genre with a very good pacing, this 2009 movie features an 87-minute runtime and is the perfect watch for those who want to cozy up with a light, fun film that makes time go by quicker.

‘The Bride of Frankenstein’ (1935) – 7.8

The sequel to the 1931 science-fiction horror film Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein takes place immediately after and centers around the famous horror character (Colin Clive‘s Henry Frankenstein) after he recovers from past injuries and falls under the influence of his former mentor Dr. Pretorious (Ernest Thesiger), who insists the doctor should resume creating new life.

With a runtime of only 75 minutes, The Bride of Frankenstein is undoubtedly a classic that should be watched at least once, just like the film that comes before it. Filled with stunning black-and-white shots and makeup that broke major ground in the ’30s, the 1935 film is an essential watch.

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ (2009) – 7.9

Wes Anderson‘s totally groovy Fantastic Mr. Fox will brighten up just about anyone’s day. This gorgeously animated film follows Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) as he undergoes a major adventure while trying to outsmart his farmer neighbors in order to steal their food.

The quirky stop-motion animated film features a runtime of only 87 minutes and is guaranteed to make viewers chuckle every now and again. With great attention to detail and an uncomplicated plot, Fantastic Mr. Fox is a good watch for people of all ages, despite being based on Roald Dahl‘s children’s book of the same name.

‘Perfect Blue’ (1997) – 8.0

This intriguing Japanese animated psychological thriller tells the story of an ex-member of a pop idol group who retires from music and turns towards acting. Mima finds herself spiraling into a dark hole of depression and insanity when reflections of her past and an obsessive fan haunt her.

For those who are bent on watching a thought-provoking and thrilling film — although highly disturbing at times — Perfect Blue may be just the right pick. With 81 minutes of runtime, this engaging movie is probably unlike anything the viewer has ever seen.

‘Before Sunset’ (2004) – 8.1

The second installment of the heartwarming Before Trilogy, Before Sunset, follows Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) around after the two reunite by accident nine years post the events of the first film. As they catch up on each other’s lives and reflect on their once-shared bond, Céline and Jesse struggle to say goodbye.

Filled with remarkably rich dialogue and beautiful Parisian landscapes, Before Sunset is Before Sunrise‘s flirty, less dreamy, and more mature counterpart. Featuring lots of tender yearning, this 80 minutes long film is well worth the watch.

‘Persona’ (1966) – 8.1

Ingmar Bergman’s famous 1966’s Persona focuses on a stage actress named Elisabeth Vogler (Liv Ullmann), who undergoes a strange blankness during a performance and later discovers she’s going through an emotional breakdown. Nurse Alma (Bibi Andersson) helps her recover in a beach house where both develop a bond so tight that Alma begins having trouble distinguishing herself from her patient.

Many argue that Persona is Bergman’s best, and for good reason. This bizarre film is equally confusing as it is intriguing, and it very much holds up today. This well-crafted physcholgical drama features a runtime of 84 minutes.

‘Stand by Me’ (1986) – 8.1

Starring the talented late River Phoenix as well as Will Wheaton, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell, Stand by Me is based on Stephen King‘s novella The Body from 1982. It narrates the story of four friends who embark on a journey to find the body of a missing boy around Castle Rock, Oregon.

Apart from delivering a good amount of adventure, Stand by Me also makes for an unforgettable, incredibly touching coming-of-age. This timeless classic — which is often considered the best King adaptation to date — features an 89-minute runtime.

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ (1988) – 8.1

Studio Ghibli‘s My Neighbour Totoro is perhaps one of the most well-known movies of the beloved studio, and it features the enchanting and gentle coming-of-age story of schoolgirl Satsuki and her younger sister Mei. The two settle into an old country house and encounter a massive extremely cuddly creature named Totoro in the meantime.

With a strong emphasis on the beauty of Japanese culture, My Neighbour Totoro is the perfect watch for those who are looking for a feel-good and uplifting movie. Hayao Miyazaki‘s film is a wonderful animated short film featuring only 86 minutes of runtime.

‘Toy Story’ (1995) – 8.3

The groundbreaking Toy Story film is iconic for a bunch of different reasons, and its animation is definitely one of them. This computer-animated comedy focuses on the secret life of toys when people are not around, which includes Tom Hanks‘ Woody, a cowboy that can’t help feeling threatened when he is replaced as Andy’s favorite toy by a spaceman action figure, Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen).

A true original, Toy Story, with an 81-minute runtime, introduced viewers to a whole new world back in 1995. With cutting-edge technology for the time, this fun and engaging film impressed audiences and won a place in lots of people’s hearts in no time.

‘Modern Times’ (1936) – 8.5

Charlie Chaplin steps into the shoes of a factory worker in this deeply thought-provoking yet incredibly funny social commentary. Modern Times examines the dehumanizing effects of industrialization and urbanization during the 1930s Great Depression era as it depicts the struggles of Chaplin’s little tramp.

Considered of the greatest comedies of all time by many, this Chaplin film is an essential watch for those who enjoy the classics. With proper set and costume design, as well as impeccable comedic timing, Modern Times stands the test of time and remains relevant today. To make things even better, it’s just 87 minutes long!

NEXT: ‘Avatar’ & Other Films That Broke Ground In The New Millennium