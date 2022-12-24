10 Most Romanticized Toxic Couples In Movies

Epic love stories are the backbone of the entertainment industry. Fandoms passionately ship their favorite fictitious characters together. For entertainment purposes, creators often pave the most convoluted paths for the central movie couple.





Movies frame grand gestures and heartfelt apologies in the rain after monumental mistakes as romantic, but this only perpetuates some problematic relationships ideals. With the rise in awareness for mental health, tolerance for romantic toxicity has thinned dramatically. Some movie couples should’ve left each other alone because, even though they’re romanticized, they’re actually toxic.

10/10 Belle Loving The Beast Is Strange

Beauty And The Beast

Although the message behind Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is pertinent, there are other ways to teach children not to judge a book by its cover. As everyone knows, Belle and the Beast begin their relationship in captivity, which is one of the worst Disney romances.

Some character development may occur for Beast, but it lacks actual depth. Catering toward children shouldn’t be an acceptable excuse for shallow storytelling. Over the years, many debates have sparked about the psychology behind Belle falling for the Beast. Many fans believe that the Beauty and the Beast couple have an irrefutably unhealthy relationship.

9/10 Sierra Is A Catfish

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Sierra Burgess is a Loser is meant to be a story about acceptance, problematic social beauty standards, and falling in love. Bullied for not meeting unrealistic beauty standards, Sierra is framed as a victimized protagonist. This may be true in the beginning of the movie, but thanks to the toxic behaviors she exhibits throughout Sierra Burgess, she is not innocent.

In addition to catfishing Jamey for most of Sierra Burgess is a Loser, the titular character kisses him without his consent. Sierra raises all sorts of red flags, and although her and Jamey’s love story is supposed to be romantic, it’s really problematic.

8/10 Andie And Ben Should’ve Been Doomed From The Start

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

In How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Andie Anderson is a career-driven woman who is sick of her job. Chasing after a new title, Andie targets Ben to be the sole guinea pig for her research experiment. Unbeknownst to Andie, Ben intends on making her fall in love with him in the same time period to win a bet.

The manipulation from both parties is a glaringly obvious red flag, but the ending is the icing on the toxic cake. Andie decides to chase after her dreams after quitting her mundane job. However, she throws all that away for a stranger she met only 10 days ago. Andie throwing her future away for Ben is ludicrous.

7/10 Anastasia And Christian Grey’s Power Dynamic Is Far Too Imbalanced

Fifty Shades Of Grey

While the Fifty Shades franchise has been lauded for its progressive and R-rated romance tale, for which it earned a lot of publicity, the central couple isn’t that healthy. Christian and Anastasia seem like they make each other happy, but several red flags throughout Fifty Shades cause viewers to think otherwise.

Despite the steamy couple’s popularity, the power dynamics that come into play are irredeemably toxic. While a film discussing sex and dominance isn’t wrong, Christian Grey is a jealous and possessive man. Not only does he buy the company she works at, but Christian forces Ana’s hand into a contract that forbids her refusal of any intimacy. They are a hugely toxic couple.

6/10 Nate Isn’t A Supportive Boyfriend

The Devil Wears Prada

A relationship is all about support. However, Nate abandons Andy the first chance he gets in Devil Wears Prada. While it’s understandable that Nate was upset with Andy for spending so much time at work, their break-up is uncalled-for.

Working for Miranda Priestly was no easy feat. Andy planned to endure the exhaustive job for a year, but Nate gives up on their relationship long before that. He abandoned her when she needed him most, all because she prioritized herself. Nate doesn’t deserve Andy, and Devil Wears Prada should’ve acknowledged that.

5/10 Bella And Edward’s Problems Don’t Stop At Vampirism

Twilight

Movie age gaps and skewed power dynamics are commonly seen, but they are unavoidable when dating a vampire. However, even when disregarding these, Edward is still a rather toxic partner.

Edward often gaslights Bella in Twilight, especially after she finally uncovers the truth behind his biological makeup. As frustrating as this may be for Bella, it’s a relatively minor issue when compared to his romanticized stalking. In recent years, the once epic vampire franchise has been reduced to a pop culture meme. The hype around the romanticized toxic couple during its prime is a tad concerning.

4/10 John Harasses Claire

The Breakfast Club

Many ’80s movies have aged poorly, and while The Breakfast Club may be a classic, it has its flaws. Coming from drastically different backgrounds, John targets Claire from the moment he laid eyes on her in Saturday detention.

In just nine hours, John manages to pull out all the stops. He continually mocks Claire for being “daddy’s little girl,” constantly pries into her personal life, and even uses her as an emotional punching bag for his rage. John even goes as far as to harass her while he’s hiding in the principal’s office. His absolute disregard for her boundaries shows a lack of respect, and this Breakfast Club duo is an “opposites attract” trope that never should’ve happened.

3/10 Sandy And Danny Were More In Love With The Idea Of Them

Grease

Picking up a new hobby for a partner isn’t the same as changing one’s entire personality. Even after Danny harasses Sandy at the drive-in and sings a problematic song in Grease, the two lovebirds go above and beyond to win the other back.

Danny exchanges his leather jacket for a letterman in an attempt to be more of a ‘jock.’ Sandy, on the other hand, starts being a ‘badass’ to fit into the mold of Danny’s dream girl. If transforming into different people is what it takes for the couple to be endgame, the two aren’t in love and may not have been in the first place. Grease’s nonsensical ending and the central couple have certainly aged poorly.

2/10 Allie And Noah Started It All

The Notebook

For a long time, Allie and Noah were the quintessential movie couple. However, when viewers rewatch The Notebook with fresh eyes, it’s curious how anyone ever looked up to them in the first place. Noah literally threatens to hurt himself to encourage Allie to go out with him.

When Noah eventually tricks her into falling in love, they spend a considerable amount of their summer fling arguing. Strangely, Noah dedicates his life to building Allie her dream home without knowing if he’ll ever see her again. When they finally reunite after 14 years of no contact, Noah encourages Ally to start an affair with him. No part of their relationship should ever be considered romantic, no matter how enamored they were with one another.

1/10 Romeo And Juliet Wouldn’t Be Together Without Warring Families

Romeo And Juliet

Although the Romeo and Juliet movie is a classic, the Shakespeare story’s couple is toxic. As young teenagers who are pretty immature, Romeo and Juliet mistook infatuation for one true love. The star-crossed lovers were convinced that what they felt was love at first sight. In reality, this could’ve easily been attraction, lust, or simply the sheer adrenaline of rebellion.

To this day, Romeo and Juliet’s central couple is still considered the gold standard of romance. However, fans wonder whether they’d have even been together if their families weren’t bitter rivals. This unsettling fact is further amplified by the couple’s untimely demise.

