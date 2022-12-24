14 pets perish in Christmas Eve trailer house fire; Space heater

LINN CREEK, Mo. — Christmas Eve around 8:45 a.m. Osage Beach Fire Units were alerted to a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek.

First units arrival reported a fully involved single wide trailer and they were out for defensive attack.

Firefighters were on scene 90 minutes. Due to the freezing temperatures, ground operations became icy causing slick conditions for firefighters.

Osage Beach responded with 2 Engines, 3 Tankers and was assisted by Mid County Fire Protection District with a tanker on scene. Lake Ozark Fire District provided coverage for Osage Beach and handled 1 emergency whole units operated at the Linn Creek fire.

“Although Christmas Eve we are thankful no lives were lost and no injuries were reported. Unfortunately, 14 family pets perished in the fire,” Osage Beach Fire State in a release of information.

The Red Cross has responded to assist the displaced family.