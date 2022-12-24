‘1923’: The True Story Behind the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel’s

Editor’s note: The below contains spoilers for 1923.The Yellowstone prequel spinoff, 1923, features a shockingly authentic depiction of forced assimilation programs initiated by western settlers and Christian missionaries. In the pilot episode of 1923, viewers witness Teonna (Aminah Nieves) being repeatedly hit by a wooden ruler by Sister Mary O’Connor (Jennifer Ehle) for failing to remember the exact procedure of making soap in class. In retaliation, the provoked student pins her assaulter to the ground, punching her in the face again and again as the class watches dumbstruck in horror. When the matter is brought to the attention of Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), he punishes both of them for betraying the foundational beliefs upon which the Catholic boarding school was built.





Sadly, the chilling scenes featured in the pilot episode of 1923 portray an awfully accurate picture of the brutality that transpired inside these Indian boarding schools to culturally repress the Indigenous American youth of Montana. Founded by Western settlers and government missionaries, often supported by the Church, these institutions were built to ‘civilize’ the Indigenous people of America, and to convert them to the western way of life.

The True Story Behind the Indian Boarding Schools

Father Renaud and Sister Mary’s merciless attitude towards the indigenous youth of Montana and their mistreatment of Teonna is based on the forced assimilation of Indigenous communities happening inside the American Indian boarding schools.

In the late 19th century, the government forced families to send their children to these church-operated schools where they were brainwashed into viewing their own culture as inferior to that of the one brought by Western settlers. Forced to embrace English as the only mode of communication, they were punished if they even uttered so much as a word in their native tongue. In the beginning, only a couple of these institutions were in operation, including the Fort Shaw Indian School in Montana. It wasn’t long, however, before almost 200 more sprang up across the United States, with most of them operating in states like Oklahoma, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

Many American code talkers were also made to attend these schools, and, in recounting their experience, reported incidents similar to the one featured in the Yellowstone prequel spinoff. John Brown Jr., Navajo, an American Code Talker said, “They tell us not to speak in the Navajo language because you’re going to school. You’re supposed to only speak English. And that was true. They did practice that, and we got punished if you was caught speaking Navajo.”

The Elimination of Traditional American Indian Ways of Life

The purpose of these church-operated boarding schools was to eliminate the traditional Indian way of life, and mentally enslave the indigenous population of America into viewing the western culture as the only way to lead a righteous, ‘civilized’ life. So subtle and systematic was the eradication of indigenous language and culture that, after the initial resistance, the Indian families would themselves send their children to Indian Boarding Schools, having no alternative whatsoever.

Students were forcibly separated from their families, sometimes for years on end, to ensure the influence of their native culture was as obscure in their young, forgetful minds as possible. Apart from being forced to speak in English, they were made to discard their original names and had to embrace church-allotted, Christian names. They were also made to survive in a particularly stringent and overtly disciplined environment in order to prepare for a life of military service.

So deep-rooted was the resentment against the indigenous way of life that teachers would not only make a point of humiliating students as often as possible for their ‘inferior’ roots but also brainwash them into viewing their culture as something to be ashamed of. Since the cultural repression and manipulation would begin at a very young age, the indigenous children, even after leaving the boarding schools, could not go back to their roots, having been forced into viewing them as deviant and disgusting.

Despite the inhumane treatment of indigenous children and the barbaric elimination of an entire culture, the Indian Boarding Schools presented themselves as offering valuable tutelage. After all, there was a reason why western settlers wanted to invest in these institutions, and although developing their culture as superior to all others was one of their primary goals, it wasn’t the only one. The Church wanted to raise ‘civilized’ individuals who would be well-versed in the Christian way of life, and the government simply wanted a united military front. As such, the children at the boarding schools were taught math, science, literature, and other academic subjects, though it was well ensured that none of them reflected the indigenous culture in a positive light. Carpentry, agriculture, cooking, and printing were some of the practical domains the children were made to excel in, and girls were also given art lessons, such as music and painting.

What Happened to These Boarding Schools?

By the late 20th century, most of these Indian boarding schools were shut down or completely reformed; however, the impact they had had on the indigenous individuals of America was both mentally and emotionally jarring. Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna in 1923, said, “Yeah, it’s hard. But being indigenous, it’s our duty to tell our stories and to tell them as strongly, quickly, and powerfully as we can. It’s what we’re born into, and we’re storytellers from the jump. You know what I’m saying? Continuing to tell our story as honestly as we can is very important.”

According to Brenda Child, the author of Boarding School Seasons: American Indian Families, 1900-1940, the citizens, politicians, and reformers of the United States were only interested in ‘dispossessing’ Indians, and as long as the church-operated schools were eliminating the indigenous culture from the face of the earth, nobody really cared. If anything, the general perception was that the boarding schools were raising civilized individuals capable of taking on high-caliber jobs later on in life.

While we can only speculate where Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the blockbuster show, stands on the political representation of indigenous people in 1923, there is no questioning the fact that the show paints a very authentic picture of American Indian boarding schools and what actually transpired inside these ‘educational’ institutions. Moreover, it’s very likely that 1923 is setting up Teonna to bear the surname Rainwater, which would make her an ancestor of Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who serves as the head of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock in the mothership Sheridan series. If that is indeed the case, their similar experiences at the hands of the white government show how the treatment of indigenous people has not changed much since the 1800s.