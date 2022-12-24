, 4 Classic Christmas Horror Movies Paired With Serious Craft Beer

Christmas movie classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street are part of our holiday pop-cultural DNA. But there’s a subset to these sentimental favorites that we prefer with our craft beer…the Christmas Horror Movie.

And here are some of our favorites paired with the right craft beers…

Krampus

A Christmas horror movie classic, Krampus debuted in 2015 and thanks to its truly sick sense of humor and its deliberate B-movie special effects, it quickly attracted a rabid cult following. It’s currently streaming for free Hulu and Peacock.

Krampus starred semi-A-listers, Adam Scott and Toni Colette, who have both gone on to become established acting names, as the parents of a family besieged by an ancient Germanic Christmas spirit. Suggested Beer Pairing: Krampus Lager – Southern Tier Brewing (Lakewood, NY))

The Nightmare Before Christmas

First released by Walt Disney in 1993, Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas is a dark stop-action musical masterpiece that tells the story of Jack Skellington, a “Halloween Town” resident who accidentally stumbles through a portal to “Christmas Town” and decides to kidnap Santa.

Originally thought to be too scary for children, Walt Disney didn’t know what to do with this movie at first, but over the years it grew an all-ages following and is now considered a holiday horror movie classic, And its available this season on Disney+

With musical soundtrack composed by ex-Oingo Boingo front man Danny Elman, The Nightmare Before Christmas is as ageless as it is brilliant, so the beer that you pair with it is very important. Suggested Beer Pairing: Nightmare on Brett – Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project (Denver, CO)

Anna and the Apocalypse

Described by critics as anywhere from”audacious” to “totally bonkers” Anna and the Apocalypse is a deranged Scottish mashup that combines music and large scale holiday dance numbers with zombie hoards and brutal gore. It’s currently free to stream on the Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

Zombies are super-hot right now and Christmas is always popular so the beer you’ll be needing for this recent release is absolutely crucial! Suggested Beer Pairing: Zombie Dust Pale Ale – 3 Floyds Brewing (Munster, IN)

Saint

Who doesn’t love a Dutch film that depicts St. Nicholas as a murderous bishop who kidnaps and murders children indiscriminately, especially at Christmastime?

Originally released in Europe as Saint and in the states as Saint Nick, Sint (2011) wickedly ups the ante on the whole slasher film thing giving it a snowy holiday twist. And this holiday season you can stream it on Prime Video

And given that this demonic St Nicholas ‘brutally kills children (both the naughty and the nice), you’ll need a mind-numbing ale. Suggested Beer Pairing: Old Nick Barley Wine Ale – Young’s Brewery (UK)

###