5 good Netflix shows this Christmas weekend: Emily in Paris and

Happy holidays, Netflix Life readers! As you gather with family and friends this weekend, remember there are numerous Netflix shows to fill in the downtime between meals and celebrations. The new season of Emily is Paris has arrived, and The Witcher: Blood Origin will release on Christmas day.

Top shows this week include The Recruit, Wednesday, Harry & Meghan, Sonic Prime, Firefly Lane, and more. This weekend is also exciting for movies, with the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical on Dec. 25.

If you are in the holiday mood, Netflix offers some fantastic titles, and we have a great list of movies to watch on Christmas Eve.

Best Netflix shows to watch this weekend (Dec. 24, 2022)

Now let’s check out some great recommendations for Netflix shows this weekend.

Emily in Paris season 3

The third season of the Netflix original Emily in Paris is now streamable. This season, Emily’s misadventures will continue. The fashion-forward marketing exec will pick up where the season 2 cliffhanger finale left off. She is at a crossroads both professionally and personally, and it will be interesting to see where her loyalties lie and what path she chooses.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The prequel to the hugely successful The Witcher series, Blood Origin, is set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the original. The new series will release on Christmas Day, and fans are excited to see this new chapter in The Witcher world.

The series follows a group of seven outcasts who must unite to battle an unstoppable power that has taken everything from them. This story reveals the Conjunction of Spheres, where monsters, men, and elves merge, and the creation of the first Witcher.

I AM A KILLER season 4

Season 4 of the critically acclaimed I AM A KILLER series has been released on Netflix. The series deeply delves into the lives of convicted murderers on death row. The unique premise of this series is that it is partially told from first-hand accounts of the killers. With murderer testimonies, access to the inner workings of the prison systems, and insider info, this series features a distinctive look into other minds of killers.

Merry Happy Whatever

If you are in the holiday mood, check out Merry Happy Whatever, initially released in 2019. It is a humorous look at the holiday season and how one family copes with the stress. The series is set around Christmas and follows the Quinn family, led by patriarch Don (Dennis Quaid), who has high expectations of his close-knit family. This holiday, his youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) brings home her struggling musician boyfriend, putting Don to the test.

Nailed It! Holiday seasons 1 and 2

If you need a little break from the hectic holidays, check out Nailed It! Holiday, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torre. This bake-off competition series features amateur bakers trying to recreate challenging holiday creations. With a $10,000 prize on the line, these competitors will put their baking skills to the ultimate test.

What Netflix shows will you be watching this weekend? Share your picks in the comments!