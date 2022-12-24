5 Most Questionable Things Everyone Chose to Ignore on

Yellowstone ranks as one of the best shows on TV. The series is extremely popular with audiences generating millions of viewers each episode. Moreover, Yellowstone features some of the biggest stars on television.

Be that as it may, the modern western does have some flaws. For starters, there are some plot holes and forgotten character arcs that have been neglected on Yellowstone. Then, there are the characters, some of which are turning fans off to the beloved series.

It got us thinking, what are the 5 most questionable things that everyone chooses to ignore in the Yellowstone universe?

#1 The Lack of Security

Yellowstone has maintained interest since the first season when John Dutton started warding off his numerous enemies on the ranch. It’s easy to comprehend why John and the rest of the family are connected to the Dutton-Yellowstone ranch.

However, what doesn’t make sense is why the family fails to hire any type of protection. After all, wouldn’t you assume that one of the most powerful and prominent families in Montana would have some type of personal security?

The oversight frequently puts the family in danger, including the kidnapping of Kayce and Monica’s son Tate in the second season. Yes, Rip Wheeler usually takes care of John’s dirty business on the property, but the lack of security seems absurd.

#2 The Lack of Feds

The failure of the Duttons to protect their own land is not the only type of law enforcement that is missing from Yellowstone. For example, why is the FBI never around?

The Duttons are accustomed to controlling law and order in the region by having sway over Sheriff Haskell. Of course, it makes sense for a powerful family to manipulate local law enforcement. However, the degree and seriousness of crimes the Duttons have committed should trigger some reaction from the feds.

It’s true, you would assume that the FBI would take much more of an interest regarding all the carnage. Nonetheless, the FBI has stayed clear of the murders and other serious scandals taking place in Montana.

#3 Inaccurate Portrayal of Rancher

The life of a rancher isn’t for everyone. However, you would at least assume a show about ranching would attempt to portray the lifestyle realistically.

Unfortunately, Yellowstone fails to accomplish this. For starters, the characters are never found dirty or haggard after a long day of work. You would assume that would be the case with a line of work that involves handling animals and dealing with the outdoors.

Additionally, Yellowstone often gets some of the locations of Montana wrong (such as distances between towns) – annoying locals further.

#4 Pointless Coverups

In general, the complaints with Yellowstone have more to do with the story and characters than some of the minor details (such as location and realism). Consequently, many people gripe that the story of Yellowstone gets muddled in pointless characters and coverups.

First, there are countless murders and other atrocious acts that members of the Dutton family have committed. There seems like so many that fans often lose track. Furthermore, some of the coverups are beyond ridiculous (i.e. Jamie Dutton’s staged setup of the reporter’s death).

In the end, Yellowstone remains enthralling even if some of its most memorable moments don’t make much sense or contribute to the overall story.

#5 Forgotten Characters

Finally, the characters that have been ignored or completely forgotten on Yellowstone stirs people to no end. The displeasure is especially evident on websites like Reddit where posters are quick to comment.

Redditors agree that Yellowstone suffers from getting audiences invested in characters or plots only to abandon them altogether. For example, what happened to Tate’s dinosaur bones exist among the most frequent gripes.

Then, there are other forgotten side stories such as the oldest son of John Dutton (Lee Dutton) and Jamie’s birth father, Garrett Randall. Meanwhile, characters like cowgirl Avery factored to play a larger role only to disappear as well.

Lastly, fans of Yellowstone are fed up with certain characters like Beth Dutton and Monica Dutton. They are examples of characters on the show that flip-flop between good and bad with erratic personalities and decision-making that do not always seem logical.