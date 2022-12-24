6 fights the fans absolutely deserve in 2023 | DAZN News Norway

This year was terrific for boxing. Here’s how we can make 2023 even better — by giving fans the fights they want to see. Here are six bouts that boxing fans deserve in the New Year.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2

Their April war at Madison Square Garden was not only The Fight of The Year but it was one of the all-time greatest boxing bouts, period. The undisputed lightweight tilt had ferocious exchanges, an incessant, seething pace and all around high drama to leave fans yearning for more.

The only thing that could possibly top this original classic is extending the rematch to 12 rounds, three minutes apiece in 2023.

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford

For a moment, there was a glimmer of hope that Spence and Crawford would fight to crown an undisputed welterweight king this past November. That clamour and excitement was dashed as the sport’s ugly business entanglements prevailed over the fans’ desires yet again. When it comes to fights that fans absolutely deserve in the New Year this is it. This is the fight.

How else are we finally going to nip this in the “Bud” and learn “The Truth” at 147 pounds?

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

This year alone, the men crowned three undisputed champions of the world in Jermell Charlo (junior middleweight), Devin Haney (lightweight) and most recently Naoya Inoue (bantamweight).

Fans deserve to coronate an undisputed heavyweight king in the four-belt era and that means finally booking Fury-Usyk for all the glory. This just has to happen, especially considering their intense confrontation earlier this month.

Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia winner vs. Devin Haney

Since there’s a deal in place for ‘Tank’ and Garcia to determine who reigns supreme in 2023, it’s only right for the victor to get a crack at Haney with the four lightweight titles on the line thereafter, possibly in the early fall. Doing so would only make sense as both Davis and Garcia have each had their verbal wars with Haney.

This is a must — as is Shakur Stevenson squaring up with Haney, “Tank” and Garcia down the line, too.

Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder tried but was unable to defeat Tyson Fury in three bouts. Anthony Joshua tried but was unable to edge Oleksandr Usyk twice. The time to either have Wilder fight in London or Joshua to once again compete stateside is looming large. Wherever this fight takes place, it will be massive with riotous electricity — not to mention, probably end in an eye-popping knockout. Wilder vs. AJ — let’s make it happen in 2023. Fans deserve it.

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez

Look, Canelo has made it clear that he wants another shot at Dmitry Bivol after he beat him quite handily on the cards in May. And it would be must-see for sure.

But also must-see is Canelo vs. Benavidez. In Benavidez, Canelo would get a stern test with a boxer who has proven to be a piercing switch hitter with a hungry motor that will stand in front of the legend and fight, fight, fight.

Would a 32-year-old Canelo be able to tame a young lion like Benavidez, 26? That’s one of the questions that would be answered if this intriguing fight were to happen in 2023. This one has fan favourite written all over it.