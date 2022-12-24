7 Super Cheat Sheets You Need To Ace Machine Learning Interview



In this post, you will learn about machine learning and deep learning algorithms and frameworks. Furthermore, you will learn tips and tricks on how to handle the data, select metrics, and improve the model performance.

The last and most essential cheat sheet is about machine learning interview questions and answers with visual examples.

The Machine Learning Algorithms cheat sheet is all about algorithm’s description, applications, advantages, and disadvantages. It is your gateway into the world of supervisor and unsupervised machine learning models, where you will learn about linear and tree-based models, clustering, and association.



The cheat sheet consists of:

Linear Regression Logistic Regression Ridge Regression Lasso Regression Decision Tree Random Forests Gradient Boosting Regression XGBoost LightGBM Regressor K-Means Hierarchical Clustering Gaussian Mixture Models Apriori Algorithm

The Scikit-learn Cheat Sheet For Machine Learning consists of Scikit-learn’s API for loading the data, splitting the data, supervised and unsupervised models, prediction, model evaluation, and model tuning.

You will learn about processing the data, feature engineering, applying various models, and improving the model performance using Grid search.



The cheat sheet consists of:

Loading the data Training and test data Preprocessing the data Supervised learning model Unsupervised learning model Model fitting Prediction Evaluation Cross-validation Model tuning

The Machine Learning Tips and Tricks cheat sheet is all about model metrics, model selection, and evaluation. It is a web-based cheat sheet by Stanford University where you can learn about classification and regression, cross-validation and regularization, and basis and variance tradeoff.



The cheat sheet consists of:

Classification metrics Regression metrics Model selection Diagnostics

The Deep Learning Super VIP cheat sheet is explaining various components of deep learning using diagrams and mathematics. You will learn about convolutional neural networks, recurrent neural networks, deep learning tips, and tricks, and go deep into computer vision and NLP models.



The cheat sheet consists of:

Types of neural networks layer Filter hyperparameters Tuning hyperparameters Commonly used activation functions Object detection Handling long term dependencies Learning word representation Comparing words Language model Machine translation Attention Data processing Training a neural network Parameter tuning Regularization

In the Keras: Neural Networks in Python cheat sheet, you will learn to process and prepare data for neural network models. Moreover, you will learn to build model architecture, compile it, train it, tune it, and perform the model evaluation.

The cheat sheet is a quick way to revise Keras’s commands and learn new things.



The cheat sheet consists of:

Loading the data Preprocessing Model architecture Prediction Inspect model Compile model Model training Model evaluation Saving and reloading models Model finetuning

The PyTorch official cheat sheet consists of commands and API for handling the data and building deep learning models. It is a straightforward API for experienced Pytroch users.



The cheat sheet consists of:

Imports: Neural Network API, Torchscript and JIT, ONNX, Vision, and Distributed Training. Tensors: Creation, Dimensionality, Algebra, and GPU Usage. Deep Learning: Loss Functions, Activation Functions, Optimizers, and Learning rate scheduling. Data Utilities: Datasets, Dataloaders, and DataSamplers.

In the Cheat Sheets for Machine Learning Interview, the author has explained the most asked questions during machine learning interviews with the help of graphical representation. The cheat sheet will help you ace your machine learning interview by preparing you about various machine learning algorithms, issues, trade-offs, data processing, and model tuning.



The interview cheat sheet consists of:

Bias and Variance Imbalanced Data Bayes’ Theorem Dimensionality Reduction Regression Regularization Convolutional Neural Network Famous DNNs Ensemble Learning Autoencoder and Variational Autoencoder

Besides cheat sheets, you can read books, take coding assessment tests, and even take a mock interview session with your colleague to increase your odds of getting past the interview stage.

I will highly recommend you to read Ace the Data Science Interview book and take the LeetCode 75 study plan for data science and machine learning interviews.

