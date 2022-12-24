90 Day Fiancé: Mike & Marcia’s Current Relationship Status

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist’s rumored love interest Marcia Brazil has confirmed their relationship status by posting lovey-dovey pics on social media. The 36-year-old Washington resident is best known for his failed marriage with fellow co-star Natalie Mordovtseva. At the same time, Marcia Brazil is popular for her role on various reality TV shows such as Charm School with Ricki Lake and Rock of Love with Bret Michaels.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Over the past few weeks, TLC viewers have guessed that Marcia and Mike are a thing because of their many Instagram photos. However, the 37-year-old woman’s latest post seems to confirm that she’s indeed in a relationship with the 90 Day Fiancé star. Marcia’s new post shows a few throwback photos from one of her house parties, where Mike is romantically embracing her with both arms. The duo’s smiles and gestures show that they are more than friends, and the caption further hints at that. The reality star wrote, “Such an awesome party we had a few weeks ago,” with hashtags such as “#Myhome” and “#OurLittleSecret.”

Related: How Natalie Was A Hypocrite During The 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All





90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Happy For Mike Youngquist & Marcia Brazil

90 Day Fiancé fans are happy to see Mike move on with his life and date someone who genuinely seems satisfied with him. They showered him and his new love interest with sweet comments and compliments. An Instagram user wrote, “Yay! Happy he found himself a real genuine woman,” indirectly attacking Natalie for being a terrible partner to Mike. Another user chimed in, “Omg this is a YASSSSSSS thank the lord lol.” Someone else praised Marcia and stated, “She’s beautiful Mike and she looks far better than Natalie and I hope she’s mentally stable unlike the last one. Merry Christmas!”

During 90 Day: The Single Life season 3, some fans felt that Mike might reconcile with Natalie after she visited him. However, he didn’t let the Ukrainian native sway him again and instead dodged her attempts at reconciliation. Fortunately, all ended on a good note when Natalie and Mike remained friends and moved on with their lives. While the Ukrainian native remained with her on-screen lover Josh, Mike continued his journey away from reality TV. 90 Day Fiancé viewers are happy to see Mike move on with his new partner, Marcia.

Still, a few people are skeptical about why Natalie hasn’t divorced Mike yet if she doesn’t see his future with him. While some feel it is because the aspiring model wants to keep her estranged husband as a backup plan, others think it is because she needs to continue with him to stay in the United States. Knowing Mike’s sweet nature and how he helped Natalie over the years, it wouldn’t be wrong to think that he has remained married to the woman, so she could continue her journey with the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off and find another man to settle down with her.

More: How 90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie Hasn’t Changed Since Mike

Source: Marcia Brazil/Instagram