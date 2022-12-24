A red-hot market for green apartment complex

NEWBURYPORT — In between bites during a recent lunch, property entrepreneur David Hall was eagerly discussing his new apartment complex off Route 1 when an energized interloper approached the table and interrupted.

“I am looking for a quality rental,” he blustered to Hall without introducing himself, “and I just heard you talking about a project. Can you tell me where it is, and maybe we can go there, and you can show me.”

As if the local rental market needed any more proof that people really want to live here, the quick chat with this stranger was another case in point.

Hall’s project, known as the Hillside Center for Sustainable Living, is near the intersection of Route 1 and Pond Street and features enough oddly shaped solar panels to draw the typical motorist’s attention for a few moments.

The principals, builder Hall and architect Keith Moskow, have finished more than half the project. They have more than a dozen corporate partners as they work to finish one of the most environmentally progressive complexes in the region.

“You’d be surprised at how many people approach me and are looking for rents,” Hall said after giving the stranger a business card and shooing him away. “There are only so many units in the city.”

To quote the company’s literature, the Hillside sustainable living project “would create a neighborhood of (rental) dwellings configured around open space with the capacity for nutritious affordable food on site, access to low carbon transportation, aggressive water conservation, local cultural support, all powered by on site-renewable energy.”

Separately, Hall and his team own about 100 rental units in the city.

Hall’s firm has also built The Tannery complex on Liberty Street and another Tannery structure on Water Street, near the Coast Guard station.

“I think we’re the third-largest taxpayer in town,” Hall said modestly. “We’ve been here for years, and we are still developing projects.”

Although every project must be unique to the developer, the Hillside project is special because “green thinking” and “planning for the future” are a major part of the plan. They are stressing solar power, shared vehicles and homegrown food.

That said, the Hall and Moskow team obtained these four acres while it was still a (polluted) brownfield. They received financial support from the state, and the local neighborhood saw an unwelcome parcel disappear.

“I think they did a great job,” said an original neighbor who did not want to be identified. “They came through on the solar power and on the green gardens and landscaping. I was sometimes disappointed that the crews started so early – before 7. But I guess those things happen.”

Developers say the project, when finished, will offer about 48 units at market rate and 10 one-bedroom apartments created in connection with the local YWCA.

The project includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units. There is a common house, community barn, greenhouse and individual growing area.

The first 18 units have been completed and are now home to more than 30 residents, managers say. The 10-unit YWCA building is occupied. These tenants have separate one-room apartments with a bathroom. Residents share a kitchen. The monthly cost of “affordable” units varies, depending on tenants’ adjustable annual income.

All units are leased, not purchased.

Managers are approaching the final lap as preparation continues for more construction – including a building and barn, that may include storage space for tenants and possibly chickens.

A one-bedroom unit costs $2,500 per month, with most utilities included. An electricity bill would be rare because solar panels placed atop apartment units and on the roof of the common garage provide energy.

A two-bedroom unit would cost about $3,000 per month. There are several three-bedroom townhouses that lease for about $4,200 per month.

“I was the first tenant here, and I really enjoy this kind of living,” said Parkie Jones, a social worker who was widowed several years ago. “It’s a good group of neighbors, the managers are creative, and they are great to work with.

“I love the chance to garden. I have my own garden, and I do some work about the complex itself.”

Hall, who tackles small and large problems alike, said one his motives for this project was creating a useful living area that is done right and makes a difference.

Hall seems pleased with his work, if a bit jaded.

“At some point, I’d like to dial back and spend more time with my family,” said Hall, a University of New Hampshire graduate who is the son of a prominent Boston area builder. “This has been a very absorbing project.”