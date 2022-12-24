Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reveals packed 6-day agenda

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, the global initiative by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar, will feature high-level sessions on priorities ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

COP28 will be held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Meanwhile the 15th edition of ADSW will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has championed sustainability as a key pillar of the UAE’s economic and social progress and prosperity.

Taking place from January 14 to 19, under the theme of ‘United on Climate Action Toward COP28’, ADSW will convene heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. Stakeholders will discuss key priorities for the global climate agenda at COP28, the need for all of society to be engaged and included, and how to leverage the assessments from the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement to accelerate climate progress at COP28 and beyond.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said: “For over 15 years, ADSW has reinforced the UAE’s commitment to addressing global challenges as a responsible leader driving climate action and sustainable economic development. ADSW 2023 will help shape the sustainability agenda and drive momentum toward COP28 in the UAE by convening the global community and facilitating meaningful dialogue to foster consensus, groundbreaking partnerships and innovative solutions.”

New feature

ADSW 2023 will feature for the first time a Green Hydrogen Summit, hosted by Masdar’s green hydrogen business on January 18, highlighting its potential to decarbonise key industries – helping countries to achieve their net-zero objectives.

Earlier this month, Masdar formally announced a new shareholding structure and the launch of its green hydrogen business – forming a clean energy powerhouse that will spearhead global decarbonisation efforts. Masdar is now one of the largest clean energy companies of its kind and is well-positioned to lead the industry on a global scale, strengthening the UAE’s role as an energy leader.

As the first international sustainability gathering of the year, ADSW 2023 will drive discussion and debate around climate action in the run-up to COP28. The ADSW Summit, hosted by Masdar and taking place on January 16, will focus on a wide range of critical topics including Food and Water Security, Energy Access, Industrial Decarbonisation, Health, and Climate Adaptation.

Summits and forums

Between January 16 and 18, ADSW 2023 will seek to engage youth in climate action, with its Youth for Sustainability platform holding the Y4S Hub, which aims to attract 3,000 young people. ADSW 2023 will also feature the annual forum for Masdar’s Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform, giving women a greater voice in the sustainability debate.

As in previous years, ADSW 2023 will also feature partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics, including the International Renewable Energy Agency’s IRENA Assembly (January 14-15), the Atlantic Council Energy Forum (January 14-15), the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (January 18), and the World Future Energy Summit (January 16-18).

Zayed Prize

The 2023 ADSW will also mark the 15th anniversary of the Zayed Sustainability Prize – the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability, with the awards ceremony to be held on January 16. With 96 winners across its categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Global High Schools, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 378 million people around the world, including in Vietnam, Nepal, Sudan, Ethiopia, Maldives and Tuvalu.

Over the years, the Prize has provided communities across the world with access to quality education, clean food and water, quality healthcare, energy, jobs, and improved community safety.