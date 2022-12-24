All Female Esports Teams set to Dominate 2023

The esports genre has attracted a huge following. The action-packed adventures of games such as League of Legends and Valorant have encouraged many women to become experts at virtual combat. It’s estimated that almost 50% of casual players are female, yet only 1% follow Sasha ‘Scarlett’ Hostyn and become professionals. Some female players may be selected for male teams, but Valorant’s successful Game Changers series has encouraged the formation of all-women teams. The following teams are predicted to make a great impact during season 2023.

Acend Rising

The first EMEA Medusa series took place in July 2022. The winning team, Acend Rising, was only formed a short while before the tournament was launched. However, the team put in a fine demonstration of the exciting, strategic playing style the members have already developed. Acend Rising’s outstanding players include ‘UNtapped’, ‘mediKa’ and ‘jade’. The team’s exciting performance during the tournament is sure to be carried over into the 2023 season.

Fire Leopard

The Chinese all-female team, Fire Leopard, is set to make an impact by becoming the first to compete in the all-male environment of the KingPro League. Nu Qi the only team member who has experience of playing in the league. She recalls that most of her time was spent as an unused substitute during matches. Now in an all-girl team, she is confident the players can perform on an equal footing in the new season.

Hel G2 Esports has set up its own all-female team and named it Hel. G2’s founder, Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez, has recruited some of the most talented women players on the esports circuit. They include Maya ‘Caltys’ Henckel, Alena ‘TIFA’ Maurer and Olivia ‘Olizia’ Nnenna Calistus. Hel intend to entertain G2’s forty-five million fans with dynamic strategy, but they also mean to enjoy themselves.

Excel Esports

British outfit Excel Esports has announced an all-female team that will make its presence known in the forthcoming VCT Game Changers EMEA circuit. The team is in a buoyant mood as the players look forward to the new 2023 season. They include some well-respected Valorant players such as India ‘cataLina’ Dubourg, Samantha ‘Samsi’ Caddell and Camille ‘Luzia’ Millet.

Raidiant

Counter Strike: Global Offensive fans should already be familiar with team Radiant that is part of the Dignitas organization. The team’s imaginative playing style and lethal finishing is due to the expertise of the players. Amanda “rain” Smith has competed in more than thirty tournaments. Juliana ‘showliana’ Maransaldi and Melisa ‘Theia’ Mundorff are also players with an exciting style.

Conclusion

The success of the first EMEA Medusa Series in July 2022 highlighted how much progress women can make in all-female esports teams. However, for women who regularly play esports, season 2023 seems set to be one of the most exciting yet. Discover more about the talented players in all-female teams at www.1337pro.com/en/teams.