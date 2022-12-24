Animal advocates urge adopters to prepare before gifting a pet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Getting a friend or a loved one a pet over the holidays might seem like the perfect gift idea, but animal advocates are reminding us pets are more than a present, they’re a lifelong commitment.

For many of us, our furry friends are the lights of our lives, and they can make for a wonderful Christmas morning surprise, but although the holiday excitement fades, a pet is forever.

Animal advocate and long-time shelter volunteer Mickey Schaefer said like humans, it takes pets some time to adjust to a new environment.

“Any time a dog transitions to a home or from foster to a home from a shelter to a home, any new environment can, isn’t always, but can be so very scary for a dog and if you add to that the chaos of Christmas, I think that could be a stressful situation.”

Founder of Shelter from the Storm Allison Davies said holiday or not, their shelter ensues both pets and families leave happy.

“Assuming we’ve done our due diligence, making sure people are adopting the right pet, making sure they have the right support and resources to support that pet, things like that.”

She said the attention to detail pays off, and pets are rarely brought back to the shelter.

“Returns are not necessarily something that after that stuff has been handled that we necessarily have control over, so we just try to support people and take back the animals at any time for any reason and try to reserve our judgement.”

But with love, care, and proper preparation, a pet can be the highlight of your holiday season!

Shelter from the Storm is a an all-breed dog and cat shelter with a goal of reducing euthanasia rates of healthy and adoptable animals, according to the organization. If you are interested in adopting a pet, visit: https://www.sftsrescue.org/.

