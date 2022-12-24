Apple says software update is coming to fix a major issue with

Some Reddit subscribers are reporting a bizarre problem that is affecting their iPhone 14 Pro Max units. When they wake their phones, they often see horizontal lines appearing on the display. The number of lines can vary. The good news is that Apple says that this is not a hardware issue which means that it could be resolved by disseminating a software update. That’s obviously better for Apple and its customers than having to issue a recall and replace affected units.

1LastOutlaw A Redditor with the handleexplains what is happening with his iPhone 14 Pro Max: “I noticed that when the phone wakes up, horizontal lines flash on the screen. It does that randomly, not every time the phone wakes up. Sometimes it’s just 1 line, sometimes it’s multiple. I took it to Apple, and they ran diagnostics, and everything came back fine(green). The technician told me that there isn’t an issue with the hardware, that it has to do with the software.”

However, even after performing the factory reset suggested by Apple and updating to iOS 16.2, the issue continues to persist. Others on the platform also complain about the same problem including Reddit member sabllz who even added a link to a photo showing his iPhone 14 Pro Max with multiple horizontal lines on the screen.

Some iPhone 14 Pro Max users are seeing horizontal lines on their phones when the device wakes

Satyatejakasula writes, "Hello, I have purchased a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max today, and I'm having a problem (I hope that it is just a software bug). The problem is that when I lock the phone (turn off the screen) and turn it on, some kind of horizontal line appears on the screen and 1/3 of the screen is brighter then the rest of it (for a split second), then the Lock Screen appears as normal and lines disappear when the display is turned on. I tried turning off TrueTone, auto brightness and tap to wake, but I'm still facing the issue. I even tried restart, force reset but no use. iOS 16.1.2." And Reddit isn't the only place online where you'll find this conversation. A member of the Apple support community with the handle