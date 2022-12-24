Aqeel, Sarah win tennis titles

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Aqeel Khan hit back from one set down to defeat second seed Mohammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final of the eighth Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Experienced Aqeel lost the first set 6-2 but stormed back to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-2 and lift the title.

Meanwhile, seasoned Sarah Mehboob toppled Noor Malik 6-4, 6-1 to claim the women’s singles title.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan outplayed Shoaib and Barkatullah 6-2, 6-3 while Mohammad Abid and Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousuf Khalil and Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-3.

Remaining results:

Boys singles 18 and under (semi-finals): Sami Zeb Khan bt Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1; M. Talha Khan bt Hamid Israr 7-5, 6-1

Boys singles 14 and under (semi-finals): Abubakar Talha bt Amir Mazari 4-0, 4-0; Abdul Basit bt Sameer Zaman 4-1, 4-2

Boys doubles 14 and under (final): Abubakar Talha/Hamza Roman bt Amir Mazari/Sameer Zaman 4-0, 2-3(10-2)

Girls 14 and under singles (final): Zunaisha Noor bt Soha Ali 4-2, 5-3

Boys/girls 12 and under singles (semi-finals): Mohammad Hassan Usmani bt Hajra 4-1, 4-1; Abdur Rehman beat Razik Sultan 3-5, 5-4(3), 4-1.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2022