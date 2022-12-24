Categories
Asia Album: “Christmas with cute dogs” — Lovely pets ignite


A Maltese dog ready to compete during a dog show organized by the Amritsar Canine Club, in Amritsar district of Punjab state, India, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

AMRITSAR, India, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — Christmas is also a holiday for cute dogs to show up. During a dog show organized by India’s Amritsar Canine Club, lovely pets are enjoying their own special holiday. Maltese dog, pomeranian pup dog, St. Bernard dog… Various types and styles of dogs gathered together with careful dressing and decorations, lively and joyful.

A pomeranian pup dog rests inside its owner’s jacket during a dog show organized by the Amritsar Canine Club, in Amritsar district of Punjab state, India, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Children play with a St. Bernard dog during a dog show organized by the Amritsar Canine Club, in Amritsar district of Punjab state, India, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A Maltese dog gets groomed by its caretaker as it prepares to compete during a dog show organized by the Amritsar Canine Club, in Amritsar district of Punjab state, India, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A Cocker Spaniel dog gets groomed by its caretaker during a dog show organized by the Amritsar Canine Club, in Amritsar district of Punjab state, India, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A man takes pictures of a Culture Pom dog during a dog show organized by the Amritsar Canine Club, in Amritsar district of Punjab state, India, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)



