Austrian Airlines Launches Surprise Christmas Market On Airbus

Last week, Austrian Airlines inaugurated its latest route from Vienna to Tromsø in Norway. While those onboard OS329 were already excited about a direct connection to their destination before Christmas, Austrian added a bit more cheer. The flight was converted to a mini Christmas market, with cookies, punch, Santa hats, and surprise gifts for all onboard.





Winter route with a fresh touch

Tromsø is located in northern Norway and is well connected by European airlines, with a new one joining the ranks on December 17th: Austrian Airlines. From its home in Vienna International Airport (VIE), the carrier will fly once weekly on Saturdays to the Norwegian city. From June to August, the route will see additional flights on Mondays, the last month it is currently scheduled.

SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAY

The route is long for a European one, clocking in at 3.5 hours. However, for passengers on the inaugural flights last Saturday, this was delightful. Austrian chose to mark this new winter route with a fitting theme: a Christmas market. Passengers boarded to find Santa hats on every seat, a precursor for what was to come.

Photo: Austrian Airlines

Service on this flight included punch and cookies (gingerbread, we presume) to celebrate the holidays. Passengers were also given small surprises to remember the experience. While intra-European routes may not attract as much fanfare as others, Austrian has gone out of its way to celebrate this one.

Exciting destination

While Tromsø is not the biggest airport that comes to mind when thinking of Norway, it is an exciting one. During the winter, the city is a starting point for viewing the northern lights (aurora borealis), the stunning natural phenomena. From the Arctic Cathedral to whale spotting, the city is a popular one throughout the year, explaining enhances services in the summer as well (when the weather is far more pleasant).

Map: GCMap

Austrian is a member of the Lufthansa Group, which has been present in the city since 2017. In a statement, Flemming Nordestgaard, General Manager at Lufthansa Group Norway, said,

“The opening of the new Austrian route, Vienna – Tromsø, is great news for tourism in Northern Norway. Lufthansa Group started service to Tromsø back in November 2017 and since then, we have increased our frequency significantly. As the fourth carrier of our Group, Austrian Airline extends our success story on this destination. It goes in line with the overall positive development at all Norwegian destinations, thanks to the great support and commitment from local partners and stakeholders.”

A year of change for Austrian

With COVID-19’s effects now receding in Europe (and with hopes that new ones don’t return), Austrian Airlines has had a busy year. Beyond its bustling winter schedule, the carrier has plans for seven new cities in the summer of 2023 and has an upgraded fleet to support this. The carrier has ‘upgraded’ six 777-200ERs to include premium economy and up the total number of seats by 14, to 330.

What do you think about Austrian’s Christmas surprise? Let us know in the comments.